As Joe Brady steps into his new role as Buffalo Bills head coach, he knows quarterback Josh Allen's play will be crucial to any success he or the team finds. At the same though, Brady wants to be cautious with his star.

Part of what makes Allen a perennial MVP candidate is his ability in the run game. The head coach is now getting to work ensuring the quarterback stays healthy. That goes for the offensive linemen in front of him and Allen himself, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“If it was up to him he'd run all the time,” Brady said.

The quarterback has managed to stay healthy throughout his career, missing just one game from 2021-2025. However, his play has led to extra bumps and bruises. He underwent foot surgery over the offseason after playing through it during his 2025 campaign. Brady wants Allen to continue doing what makes him such a dangerous quarterback. But at the same time, he wants him to be safe about it.

During the 2025 season, Allen ran 112 times for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns. It was his most rushing attempts over the past three years. The quarterback has at least 100 rushing attempts every season of his career outside of when he was a rookie.

Brady won't eliminate that part of his game, as he has double digit touchdowns his last three seasons. But the head coach will at least be mindful of how many hits Allen is taking. It'll be an emphasis throughout training camp and into the season.

If Allen were to go down, the Bills would be in a devastating position. Brady is trying to ensure it doesn't come to that.