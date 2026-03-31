The craziness of NFL free agency is mostly over this offseason, as the top free agents have all signed big-money deals and found their home for the 2026-27 NFL season. With players like Kenneth Walker III, Malik Willis, Travis Etienne, Jaylen Waddle, and Mike Evans all latching on to new teams this offseason, there has already been a ton of player movement.

This iteration of ClutchPoints’ NFL Power Rankings provides a check-in after the craziness of free agency but before the 2026 NFL Draft in April, giving you a chance to see what your team still needs to address this offseason. How are you feeling about your team’s chances at making the playoffs with their current roster?

Even with the loss of their starting running back, the Seattle Seahawks still check in atop our pre-NFL Draft NFL Power Rankings. With Walker signing a lucrative deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle will need to head to the drawing board to figure out what they want to do with their run game.

With Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL and former Green Bay Packer Emanuel Wilson signed, this backfield is ripe for a rookie addition. Outside of their backfield, SEA made Jaxon Smith-Njigba the highest-paid receiver in NFL history and re-signed some of their own free agents, including Rashid Shaheed, as the Seahawks will look to run things back next year.

It has been a positive offseason so far for the Los Angeles Rams, as they will welcome Matthew Stafford back for at least one more season, fresh off his MVP award. That, combined with the acquisition and extension of cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs, helps elevate their defense, as CB was a hole in that unit.

McDuffie will be with the Rams for the long haul, as he was signed to a long-term deal, and this roster is in a prime position to run it back in 2026. Armed with two first-round selections in April, we could be in store for yet another Les Snead masterclass.

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have swapped out Stefon Diggs for Romeo Doubs this offseason, as Drake Maye now has a new WR1. Doubs was the premier target at receiver in free agency this offseason, and while his numbers might not justify the big money he got, his role with New England will be imperative to make the offense even better.

Another season of Maye in the Josh McDaniels offense will do wonders for the UNC product, as he will look to improve upon his strong season last year. With the Patriots struggling mightily in this past season’s Super Bowl, an offseason of minimal personnel movement will do wonders for Mike Vrabel’s team moving forward.

4. Denver Broncos

Pairing Jaylen Waddle with Courtland Sutton will give Bo Nix his best set of pass catchers yet, helping unlock another level in the Denver Broncos’ offense. Waddle is the most explosive pass catcher in the DEN offense, giving Nix a weapon that he can target in multiple areas of the passing game, something that can help unlock Davis Webb’s offense.

With Sean Payton handing the play-calling responsibilities to Webb, it will be a bit of a different offense in 2026 for the Broncos, one that should see more growth from Nix and his weapons. While bringing back JK Dobbins only puts a temporary band-aid on the running back position, it would not be surprising to see the Broncos add another rookie RB in April’s draft (or trade for Alvin Kamara).

5. San Francisco 49ers

Signing Mike Evans to be Brock Purdy’s top target was one of the most unexpected moments of the offseason so far, as the potential of Evans leaving the only NFL team he ever suited up for seemed very unlikely. But replacing Jauan Jennings with Evans is a step in the right direction, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Brandon Aiyuk’s future with the team.

Six-time Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans is signing a three-year deal with the 49ers, sources tell The Insiders. Injuries ended Evans’ streak of 1,000-yard seasons. But he’s back for more at age 32 on a deal negotiated by @DerykGilmore of @Day1SportsEnt and @DRJonesEsq of Maven Spots. pic.twitter.com/2dJMbQll3q — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

It will be an uphill battle for the Niners this season, as the NFC West figures to be one of the toughest divisions in the entire league in 2026. Another strong year from Purdy, combined with replacing the departing Robert Saleh with Raheem Morris, should be enough for San Francisco to factor into the NFC playoff picture, as the Niners check in as the fifth-best team in ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings.

6. Chicago Bears

Center Garrett Bradbury and safety Coby Bryant represent the big offseason acquisitions for the Chicago Bears, as they weren’t able to make any splashes due to not having a ton of cap space. The retirement of center Drew Dalman forced the Bears to make the move for Bradbury, and his veteran presence will be a good fit for Caleb Williams.

But the biggest move of the offseason was the trade of DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, an expected move to help clear the logjam at pass catcher. With a trio of youngsters (Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, and Rome Odunze) as the core of the offense, moving on from Moore makes sense. Plus, capitalizing on his value and getting a second-rounder in return is a great deal for Chicago, as they are able to add a valuable pick to their war chest as they look to stack affordable talent in an attempt to head back to the playoffs.

7. Buffalo Bills

Speaking of the Bills, Buffalo finally gave Josh Allen a proven WR1 option in Moore, even if he is a bit overpaid and past his prime. Outside of Diggs, Moore is probably the best receiver Allen has had at his disposal during his NFL career, and it is disappointing that it took until now for a move like this to happen.

Moore and Khalil Shakir will form a formidable one-two punch in the passing game, with a top-100 pick likely to be used on a rookie wideout. Defensively, pass rusher Bradley Chubb was the splash signing for BUF this offseason, as he signed a three-year, $43.5 million deal to spearhead the pass rush opposite Gregory Rousseau.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

It has been a quiet offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they have only signed two outside free agents (LB Dennis Gardeck and RB Chris Rodriguez) and let Travis Etienne leave for the New Orleans Saints. Their current roster is good enough to make it back-to-back AFC postseason appearances, but their roster is still a step or two behind other AFC contenders.

The loss of Etienne will be huge for the offense, as their RB room currently has second-year pro Bhayshul Tuten and Rodriguez leading the charge. But the main storyline for JAX this offseason involves two-way star Travis Hunter, who played both ways last year but had his rookie season cut short due to injury. With Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington leading the way at receiver and rumors flying about Hunter moving strictly to defense, the roster construction for Jacksonville will be a storyline to follow moving forward.

9. Green Bay Packers

Jonathan Gannon is the new defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, as the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals lands on his feet with one of the premier NFC squads. He has also been reunited with defensive coordinator Javon Hargrave, who signed a two-year deal after being released by the Minnesota Vikings.

Hargrave played his best ball with the Philadelphia Eagles on a defensive unit that was led by Gannon, so there is a good chance that he is able to repeat that success. Outside of a few free-agent signees on both sides of the ball (Hargrave, Benjamin St.-Juste, Skyy Moore) and the acquisition of LB Zaire Franklin, it is mostly the same roster for Matt LaFleur and the Packers, as they look to make the playoffs yet again in 2026.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Bringing in Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator will do wonders for the Los Angeles Chargers' offense, in turn helping elevate Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton. With McDaniel’s success with the Miami Dolphins and RB De’Von Achane, the possibilities are endless for Hampton, as the UNC product enters his sophomore season with no real competition for the RB1 role.

Outside of signing Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million deal, it was an offseason of smaller signings and depth additions for LAC, exactly the type of moves this team needed to make. With the AFC West all of a sudden up for grabs, this offseason approach should not only help them remain in playoff contention but should elevate them into one of the main contenders for the division as well, as LAC rounds out the top-10 in these NFL Power Rankings.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

The future of A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles still remains up in the air, as trade rumors continue to circle around the star wideout. While a move is still possible, all signs point to Brown remaining with the team as they look to put last season’s struggles behind them, as Philly finds itself as the 11th-best team in ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings.

Big-money extensions for both Jordan Davis and Landon Dickerson helped shore up the trenches for PHI, while a one-year deal to cornerback Tariq Woolen helps round out their defensive backfield. It will be a crucial year for Nick Sirianni, as another subpar showing could finally force him out, as cracks have been showing for quite some time.

12. Houston Texans

It feels like the Houston Texans are still stuck behind other AFC playoff competitors, as the play of CJ Stroud and their offense fails to be consistent enough. Having won six of the past 11 AFC South divisional titles, there still have not been enough moves to push their offense into the next tier, especially with the inconsistencies of Stroud holding this unit back.

It was an offseason of upgrading the offensive line for the Texans, as they extended guard Ed Ingram while signing right tackle Braden Smith and guards Evan Brown and Wyatt Teller. These road graders will be paving the way for new RB David Montgomery, who was a surprising acquisition for Houston, a move that was done around the same time as the release of veteran RB Joe Mixon.

13. Detroit Lions

Detroit welcomed former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to its coaching staff, as he will be taking over as the OC. This addition should help Sam LaPorta land on his feet after recovering from his season-ending back injury, as Petzing’s offense did wonders for Trey McBride. With the Lions shockingly missing the playoffs last season, checking in at 13th overall in ClutchPoints' NFL Power Rankings hopefully will be their floor, not their ceiling, for next season.

Outside of adding Petzing and subtracting Montgomery, it has been a quiet offseason for the Lions. Focused on adding players on one-year deals, Detroit has been rounding out its roster on the edges, as it looks to get back to the playoffs in 2026.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent, and while all signs point to him reuniting with Mike McCarthy in Pittsburgh, the jury is still out on who will be starting at QB for the Steelers in 2026. Acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason pairs him up with DK Metcalf to form a veteran combo atop the WR depth chart, although this pairing does not instill a ton of positivity.

The hiring of McCarthy has been scrutinized as a low-ceiling hire ever since it happened, seeing as how no other teams truly seemed interested in hiring McCarthy for their head-coaching vacancies. A safe pick that took last year off, McCarthy is that veteran voice that the Steelers are used to having with Mike Tomlin, but doesn’t change the middling trajectory all that much for a Pittsburgh franchise that desperately needs a shot in the arm.

15. Cincinnati Bengals

Losing Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai in free agency dealt a huge blow to the pass rush for the Cincinnati Bengals, especially with Hendrickson leaving with only a compensation pick to show for it. Al Golden’s defense remains a work in progress, even after adding linebacker Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook on three-year deals, as all eyes will once again be on a roster that routinely underperforms, even with one of the best offenses on paper.

16. Carolina Panthers

An NFC South divisional title was a great way to end the second season of the Dave Canales tenure, even if they still finished under .500 at 8-9. Bryce Young looks to finally be coming into his own as the long-term QB1 option, even though there are plenty of areas for growth, as Carolina clocks in at 16th overall in these end-of-March NFL Power Rankings.

Rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan showcased why he was CAR’s first-round pick last year, as he crossed the 1,000-yard mark while scoring seven touchdowns. Building upon his strong rookie season will be key for this team to make a return trip to the postseason, one that will most definitely require an above .500 record.

17. Baltimore Ravens

The Maxx Crosby debacle casts a cloud over the offseason for the Baltimore Ravens, as many signs point to the Ravens backing out of an agreed-upon deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. That, combined with moving on from John Harbaugh and bringing in Jesse Minter, has made for quite the busy couple of months for Baltimore.

Minter brought on Chicago OC Declan Doyle as his right-hand man, and Doyle will be able to call plays for the Ravens, something he wasn’t able to do on Ben Johnson’s staff. Doyle will have his hands full in his first year, as he will need to replace star center Tyler Linderbaum and tight end Isaiah Likely while aiming to get Lamar Jackson back on track in the run game.

18. Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones is locked in as the starting QB for the Indianapolis Colts for the next two years, a necessary move but one that doesn’t really move the needle for this offense. After sending Pittman to the Steelers, the Colts handed Alec Pierce a bag this offseason, giving him a four-year, $116 million deal to be their top pass catcher, as the Colts find themselves as the 18th best team in these NFL Power Rankings.

Outside of Pierce and Josh Downs, the offense desperately needs to add a bona fide receiver, as their current top duo won’t cut it. Don’t be surprised if the Colts, who don’t pick until #47 due to the Sauce Gardner trade, target a receiver with one of their first selections. The overpay for Pierce sets them back a bit financially, but that extension should not stop them from looking to add another weapon to the offense.

19. Atlanta Falcons

It is now the Kevin Stefanski era in Atlanta, as the former Cleveland head coach will be tasked with getting the Falcons back to the playoffs. With issues at quarterback, it will be interesting to see how this team’s offensive identity changes before next season.

Bijan Robinson will need to carry the lion’s share of the offensive workload yet again in 2026, as the tandem of Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will duke it out for QB1 duties. The Falcons also moved on from both Kirk Cousins and Darnell Mooney this offseason, two players with larger money commitments that help open up some money for a potential contract extension for Robinson.

20. Minnesota Vikings

The JJ McCarthy experience might be on its last leg this offseason, as free-agent signee Kyler Murray throws a real wrench in his QB1 aspirations. Murray will likely be given every opportunity to win the job in training camp, a decision that could help save Kevin O’Connell’s job after this season.

Having missed the playoffs for the second time in four seasons in the O’Connell era, the Minnesota roster has enough talent to compete for a playoff spot, but it definitely has its fair share of holes that need to be filled. A nine-pick draft could help, as the Vikings will likely be looking for help at running back and in their defensive secondary.

21. Dallas Cowboys

The Brian Schottenheimer experience got off to a rough start last year, as the Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs with a 7-9-1 record. The breakout of George Pickens helped overshadow the injury-filled season for CeeDee Lamb, but with Pickens’ status up in the air regarding a long-term deal, there’s always an offseason headline Dallas has to worry about, as Dallas finds itself just outside the top-20 in the NFL Power Rankings.

Defensively, there is a lot of work to do, as Christian Parker was hired to replace the fired Matt Eberflus as the team’s defensive coordinator. Parker will be transitioning the DAL defense to a 3-4 unit, and he will be welcoming in pass rusher Rashan Gary, acquired from the Packers for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

22. New Orleans Saints

A full offseason with Tyler Shough as the QB1 for the New Orleans Saints will be great for the development of the offense, especially as he and Etienne get on the same page. The pending status of Kamara is pretty much the last domino to fall in place this offseason for the Saints, as the Saints check in at 22nd in these NFL Power Rankings.

Pairing a young wideout with Chris Olave will likely happen through the draft, as the Saints could look to target USC’s Makai Lemon, Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, or Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson with the eighth pick. Heading into Kellen Moore’s second season, the arrow is pointing up for a Saints franchise that is finally out of salary cap purgatory.

23. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ recovery is in full force, as he looks to return from a torn ACL & LCL suffered last December. Thankfully, in his place, the Kansas City offense can lean on Walker, who will stabilize their running back room moving forward. Finally having a long-term piece at RB will help the offense become more well-rounded, especially as Mahomes will face an uphill battle to once again factor into the run game.

A top-10 pick in April will do wonders for the long-term prospects of the Chiefs in the Mahomes era, as they rarely find themselves in this part of the first round. Potentially finding themselves in the draft range for a top pass catcher or lineman, the Chiefs have a golden opportunity to reset their championship clock a bit.

24. Tennessee Titans

There is plenty to be excited about if you are a fan of the Tennessee Titans, as new head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll form a very solid pairing. Saleh is a great option to help revamp a middling defense, and Daboll’s work with Jaxson Dart should translate well into helping Cam Ward continue to develop, making Tennessee one of the most exciting teams to track in the offseason NFL Power Rankings.

Ward now has a top pass catcher to throw to, as Wan’Dale Robinson was brought in on a four-year deal to become Ward’s WR1. While serving mostly as a slot option with the New York Giants, Robinson is in line to grow his role in the TEN offense, one that he will be familiar with from when his time with the Giants overlapped with Daboll.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It seems like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at quite a crossroads right now, especially after the departure of long-time franchise icon Evans. Losing their top wide receiver makes their WR depth chart a bit light, as Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka highlight the top options for Baker Mayfield.

With Evans leaving and Lavonte David retiring, two trusted veteran voices in the locker room have departed, leaving Tampa Bay without a few players they could lean on. While factoring into the 2025-26 NFC South divisional race, missing the playoffs last year could be a sign of things to come for a team that has the talent to return to the postseason but also has quite a few glaring holes that could be tough to overcome.

26. New York Giants

The John Harbaugh era is in full swing with the Giants, as they will embark on a path to try to get back to the postseason. With a second-year quarterback and plenty of young talent around him, the offense is absolutely on the right path; however, it’s the defense that needs to find a new identity.

Picking fifth overall will hopefully be that final piece the Giants need to take the first step forward under Harbaugh, who was the splashiest hire of the offseason and is poised to help reshape the entire NYG identity. It will be a bit of an uphill battle in the NFC East, as all four teams have potential paths to the playoffs, but Harbaugh and his staff are well poised to make the 2026-27 season a successful one, even if they don’t make the playoffs right away.

27. Washington Commanders

Last year was a lost year for the Washington Commanders, who faced a gnarly combination of older players running out of gas and core players suffering costly injuries. While this combination sparked rumblings about Dan Quinn’s future as head coach, he will be returning for another season in Washington, but his offense will have a new coordinator leading it, contributing to their low spot in the NFL Power Rankings.

With Kliff Kingsbury now with the Rams, David Blough is stepping into the offensive coordinator position, a massive step for a former NFL quarterback who did not start coaching until 2024. Blough’s relationship with Jayden Daniels factored heavily into the decision, and if he can help Danield reclaim his success from two seasons ago, then this roster can definitely get back to its NFC Championship status.

28. Las Vegas Raiders

With the Klint Kubiak era starting in Las Vegas, all signs point to the Fernando Mendoza era also starting this season, as he is the favorite to be drafted first overall by the Raiders. Desperately needing to find a franchise quarterback, the Raiders have been doing the veteran QB song and dance for too many seasons, with Geno Smith their most recent failed acquisition.

Revamping the defense was the top priority this offseason, as Nakobe Dean, Kwity Paye, Eric Stokes, and Quay Walker were all handed $30 million or more on multi-year deals. The investments on defense, combined with adding prized free-agent center Tyler Linderbaum on an $81 million deal, and the influx of money show that this team is willing to take an important step forward to compete. With Crosby returning to the Raiders after the failed trade, this roster is starting to take shape, but they still have a long way to go.

29. Miami Dolphins

The Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan era has begun for Miami, as both former Packer staffers have taken on elevated roles with the Dolphins. With Hafley taking on his first NFL head-coaching role and Sullivan in his first general manager chair, it has been quite the busy offseason for Miami.

Chubb, Tyreek Hill, Alec Ingolf, Jason Sanders, Tagovailoa, and Jaylen Waddle were all either released or traded this offseason, ushering in a changing of the guard. Malik Willis was handed a bag of cash this offseason on a three-year deal as the apparent starting QB moving forward, positioning the Dolphins to have a fun QB at the helm while also being able to factor into the Arch Manning/top QB race in the 2027 NFL Draft.

30. Arizona Cardinals

Mike LaFleur jumped divisional ships this offseason to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, and this roster needs a big-time refresh. With Murray now in Minnesota and the development of Marvin Harrison Jr. very much up in the air, LaFleur will be tasked with getting his offense right, as that side of the ball will be far easier to fix.

Defensively, Gannon did this roster no favors on his way out the door, as outside of Budda Baker, they need a complete identity shift. A top-three pick positions the Cardinals to add a blue-chip player in April, but it will take more than just one top prospect to turn things around in the desert.

31. Cleveland Browns

The same issues that have plagued the Cleveland Browns continue to, as their issues finding the right head coach and quarterback are rolling into the 2026 offseason. With Stefanski out and Todd Monken in, this Cleveland roster looks to be willing to roll out some combination of Shedeur Sanders/Dillon Gabriel/rookie this year, as the status of Deshaun Watson still remains murky.

While boasting a solid offensive line and solid defensive unit, the skill players for the Browns are mostly all below average heading into next year. Drafting a pass catcher at sixth overall would be a nice addition to this roster moving forward, and they will need to take full advantage of their 10 draft picks, which include two first-rounders.

32. New York Jets

The last team in ClutchPoints’ NFL Power Rankings is the New York Jets, who are heading into year two of the Aaron Glenn era. A putrid 3-14 performance last year helped NYJ land the second-overall selection, and while (barring a shock) it won’t be used on a quarterback, adding a player like LB Arvell Reese or OT Francis Mauigoa would be a solid consolation prize.

With four top-45 picks at their disposal, this draft cycle could be the one that finally, mercifully, turns the tide for the Jets. If they are able to hit on this class, then they will be able to finally take a big step forward into becoming a threat in the AFC. Oh, and a big welcome back goes out to old friend Geno Smith, who is back for his second stint with the Jets as their starting QB.