Holding the fourth overall pick, the 2026 NFL Draft will be crucial for the Tennessee Titans. New head coach Robert Saleh doesn't want anything but a true impact player in the first-round.

But whether that comes on offense or defense, Saleh doesn't mind. As the Titans try to get back on track, Saleh knows Tennessee needs as much talent as possible, via insider Paul Kuharsky.

“Edge rushers are playmakers too,” Saleh said. “When you’re drafting that high, or really at any spot, it’s ‘Who can change the game in one play?’ And edge rushers can change the game in one play. Love is a very talented young man and he can change it in one play. There are receivers who can change it in one play.”

“And right now we need guys, and we need to develop guys who are currently on our roster, who can change the game in one play,” he continued. “We’re looking at all these guys from a consistency standpoint, it’s ‘Who can flip the game on its head?’ Edge rushers can close it, skill guys can end it.”

The Titans have been heavily connected to Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at number four. That's who Tennessee took in Mel Kiper of ESPN's latest mock draft. An offense built around Love and quarterback Cam Ward would give the Titans a potent duo to work with.

Still, this is a franchise in need of defensive help. Jeffery Simmons will continue to be a staple while Tennessee added Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Myers over the offense. But in a draft full of talented pass rushers, adding one of the best in the class to their defensive line may be too good an opportunity to resist.

The Titans will be evaluating all of their options and are planning on taking the best player on the board. Whether that draftee is on offense or defense is yet to be seen.