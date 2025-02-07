The Buffalo Bills may not be playing in Super Bowl 59, but they still had reason to celebrate in New Orleans. Bills QB Josh Allen was announced as the 2024 NFL MVP at NFL Honors on Thursday night. By winning the award, Allen made NFL history.

Allen became the first player in 21 seasons to win NFL MVP without being named first-team All-Pro according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

When looking even further back in time, Allen's accomplishment is even more impressive. The NFL started handing out MVP awards in 1957. Since that time, only two other players won the award despite not being a first-team All-Pro. Those players are Broncos QB John Elways (1987) and Titans QB Steve McNair (2003).

Oddly enough, Allen's competition for NFL MVP was first-team All-Pro. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson also had an incredible 2024 season and was a first-team All-Pro selection.

Allen's only NFL accolades before winning MVP were three Pro Bowl selections and being named the 2020 PFWA Most Improved Player. It is fair to say that Allen has finally “arrived” after multiple seasons of being one of the top QBs in the NFL.

The Bills still have a bright future as long as they have Josh Allen at quarterback.

Bills QB Josh Allen wins MVP award over Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Both Josh Allen and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson were deserving of being NFL MVP this season. Unfortunately, only one quarterback could win the award.

When comparing the raw stats for each quarterback, it is clear that either play deserved to win.

Josh Allen

63.6% completion percentage

3,731 passing yards

28 passing TDs

6 INTs

102 carries

531 rushing yards

12 rushing TDs

Lamar Jackson

66.7% completion percentage

4,172 passing yards

41 passing TDs

4 INTs

139 carries

915 rushing yards

4 rushing TDs

The two teams faced off twice during the 2024 season. Baltimore won the first matchup 35-10 in a rout. However, the Bills beat the Ravens 27-25 during the AFC playoffs.

By just looking at the raw accounting stats, Jackson appears to have a stronger argument than Allen. As a result, Ravens fans are upset that Jackson did not win MVP over Allen.

Jackson is a two-time MVP winner and would have won his third if he had received a few more votes.

Allen ultimately won the award with 27 first-place votes and 22 second-place votes. Meanwhile, Jackson had 23 first-place votes and 26 second-place votes. Weirdly, Jackson received one fourth-place vote and Allen received one third-place vote.

It will be interesting to track which quarterback has the better season in 2025.