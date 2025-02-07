After a battle that was seemingly always between Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills' quarterback was named the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player, winning the award for the first time in his seven-year career.

Expand Tweet

Although he's been recognized as one of the top quarterbacks in the league for a few years now, Allen officially has some hardware to prove such claims.

Before the 2025 NFL Honors, Allen's only accolades were three Pro Bowl invites and being named the 2020 PFWA Most Improved Player.

While he's been in MVP conversations throughout his career, it's always been just out of reach.

However, as of February 6, 2025, Allen can say he's an NFL MVP.

With that, the internet — obviously — has an opinion on the matter.

When comparing the stats of Jackson to Allen, questions arise about whether the Bills' quarterback is deserving of the award.

Josh Allen (13-4): 17 games, 63.6% completion (307/483), 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing TDs, 6 INTs, 102 rushes, 531 rushing yards, 12 rushing TDs

Lamar Jackson (12-5): 17 games, 66.7% completion (316/474), 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 139 rushes, 915 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs

So — as seen in the numbers above — Jackson had the better season, statistically.

Not only do the stats say that, but it was somewhat inferred when Jackson was named first-team All-Pro that he was the best quarterback in the NFL.

However, a common misconception of the NFL MVP award is that it's given to the best quarterback.

When dissecting the actual name of the award — Most Valuable Player — that doesn't always mean best.

Does that mean Allen deserved the award? Well, apparently, according to the voters.

“MVP voting: Josh Allen: 27; Lamar Jackson: 23,” Ari Meirov wrote on X.

So, while they were close, the social media world didn't totally agree with the voters.

In fact, there was a massive outcry across social media once Allen was announced as the 2024 NFL MVP, starting with an account under the online alias Barry.

“I'm actually stunned,” Barry wrote. “Josh Allen did not deserve MVP. Lamar had a historic season. This will not be looked at favorably as time goes on.”

Another social media user named Paul Foeller gave his thoughts on MVP voting online.

“If stats are most important, Lamar Jackson is the MVP. If wins are most important, Patrick Mahomes is the MVP. If feeling bad that somebody has never won an award before is most important, Josh Allen is the MVP,” Foeller wrote, giving an idea of how they feel about the 2024 NFL MVP.

With the 2024 NFL MVP award being so controversial, here were the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Regardless of what social media thinks, Josh Allen is the 2024 NFL MVP, and there's nothing anyone can say to change that.