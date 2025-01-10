MVP candidates Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were both dialed in this season, leading their teams to regular-season glory behind elite production under center. However, the Associated Press selected the Baltimore Ravens quarterback as its 2024 First-Team All-Pro at the position.

The full team is below, via the AP.

“QB: Lamar Jackson

RB: Saquon Barkley

FB: Patrick Ricard

WR: Ja'Marr Chase

WR: Justin Jefferson

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

TE: Brock Bowers

LT: Tristan Wirfs

LG: Joe Thuney

C: Creed Humphrey

RG: Quinn Meinerz

RT: Penei Sewell

DE: Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson

DT: Cameron Heyward, Chris Jones

LB: Zack Baun, Fred Warner, Roquan Smith

CB: Patrick Surtain II, Derek Stingley

Slot: Marlon Humphrey

S: Kerby Joseph, Xavier McKinney

K: Chris Boswell

P: Jack Fox

KR: KaVontae Turpin

PR: Marvin Mims Jr.

ST: Brenden Schooler

LS: Andrew DePaola.”

Lamar Jackson must win Super Bowl with Ravens

Jackson completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns and four picks. The two-time MVP also had a 77.5 quarterback rating, which topped the league.

Additionally, Jackson rushed for 915 yards and four scores on 139 carries. The four-time Pro Bowler's blend of passing and rushing skill remains unparalleled, and that's why the AP gave him his third First-Team All-Pro nod.

Meanwhile, Allen completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. The three-time Pro Bowler ranked second with a 77.2 quarterback rating.

Allen received Second-Team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career. The 28-year-old also was named to the team in 2020.

Jackson is on track to win his third MVP award based on the All-Pro voting, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Lamar Jackson received 30 first-place All-Pro votes to Josh Allen’s 18, per the AP, meaning Jackson is now the clear frontrunner for his third NFL MVP,” Pelissero said.

While Jackson's resume is undeniable, he needs to win a Super Bowl before he can challenge Patrick Mahomes as the greatest signal-caller of his generation. Ditto for Allen, who also has the chance to bring Buffalo its first-ever title.