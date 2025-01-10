MVP candidates Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were both dialed in this season, leading their teams to regular-season glory behind elite production under center. However, the Associated Press selected the Baltimore Ravens quarterback as its 2024 First-Team All-Pro at the position.
The full team is below, via the AP.
“QB: Lamar Jackson
RB: Saquon Barkley
FB: Patrick Ricard
WR: Ja'Marr Chase
WR: Justin Jefferson
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown
TE: Brock Bowers
LT: Tristan Wirfs
LG: Joe Thuney
C: Creed Humphrey
RG: Quinn Meinerz
RT: Penei Sewell
DE: Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson
DT: Cameron Heyward, Chris Jones
LB: Zack Baun, Fred Warner, Roquan Smith
CB: Patrick Surtain II, Derek Stingley
Slot: Marlon Humphrey
S: Kerby Joseph, Xavier McKinney
K: Chris Boswell
P: Jack Fox
KR: KaVontae Turpin
PR: Marvin Mims Jr.
ST: Brenden Schooler
LS: Andrew DePaola.”
Lamar Jackson must win Super Bowl with Ravens
Jackson completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns and four picks. The two-time MVP also had a 77.5 quarterback rating, which topped the league.
Additionally, Jackson rushed for 915 yards and four scores on 139 carries. The four-time Pro Bowler's blend of passing and rushing skill remains unparalleled, and that's why the AP gave him his third First-Team All-Pro nod.
Meanwhile, Allen completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. The three-time Pro Bowler ranked second with a 77.2 quarterback rating.
Allen received Second-Team All-Pro honors for the second time in his career. The 28-year-old also was named to the team in 2020.
Jackson is on track to win his third MVP award based on the All-Pro voting, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
“Lamar Jackson received 30 first-place All-Pro votes to Josh Allen’s 18, per the AP, meaning Jackson is now the clear frontrunner for his third NFL MVP,” Pelissero said.
While Jackson's resume is undeniable, he needs to win a Super Bowl before he can challenge Patrick Mahomes as the greatest signal-caller of his generation. Ditto for Allen, who also has the chance to bring Buffalo its first-ever title.