On Sunday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills hit the field at home for a game against their arch rival Kansas City Chiefs in what was a highly anticipated matchup. Beating the Chiefs in the regular season hasn't been a problem for the Bills over the years, so it should come as no surprise that the team got off to a good start in this one, ultimately taking a 21-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Early on in this game, quarterback and reigning league MVP Josh Allen took in a run for a touchdown, and in the process, he made a bit of NFL history.

“With his 78th career rushing TD, Josh Allen has now surpassed Cam Newton (77) for the most rushing TDs by a QB (including playoffs) in NFL history,” reported the Bills' official account on X, formerly Twitter.

Allen also joined an exclusive group of elite NFL figures, not just limited to quarterbacks, as it pertains to the rushing department.

“Allen, who now has 6 rushing TDs in 2025, is the first QB and fourth player ever with at least 6 rushing TDs in each of his first eight seasons, joining Jim Brown, Marshall Faulk and LaDainian Tomlinson,” the Bills added on X.

A big test for the Bills

Article Continues Below

The Buffalo Bills got off to a strong start to the 2025 NFL season but have stumbled a bit lately, dropping games against the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons before getting back on track against the Carolina Panthers last week.

Allen has had a bit of a down season thus far as compared to the NFL MVP standard he set a year ago, but he remains one of the top two or three quarterbacks in the NFL and is not someone anyone will want to gameplan for in a playoff setting.

As previously mentioned, the Bills have beaten the Chiefs in the regular season before, so there's only so much wisdom that can be gleaned from Sunday's matchup. Still, they'd certainly love to come away with a win.