The Buffalo Bills will have their hands full with the Chiefs, especially because of the injury situation. And the Bills have ruled out three key players for the AFC showdown, according to a post on X by the Buffalo Bills.

“DT DaQuan Jones, WR Joshua Palmer, and LB Shaq Thompson have been ruled out for #BUFvsKC.”

The Bills will play host to the Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Buffalo enters with a record of 5-2, while the Chiefs stand at 5-3. Obviously, it’s a big game with home-field advantage implications for the playoffs.

Bills will have to battle through injuries

Jones is week to week with a calf injury. He apparently suffered the injury during pregame warmups for the game against the Falcons.

Meanwhile, Palmer has an ankle injury suffered in that same game. He missed the second half and is also considered week to week.

Also, Thompson has a hamstring injury. Head coach Sean McDermott said the injury stuck around, according to buffalobills.com.

Article Continues Below

“I think it was lingering a little bit,” McDermott said of Thompson's hamstring injury on WGR. “Thought it had gone away, and then it resurfaced a little bit at the start of practice there.”

Buffalo already knew it wouldn’t have defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who will undergo surgery for a biceps tear. Oliver is expected to miss most, if not all, of the remaining regular season, according to a post on X by Cameron Wolfe.

“Bills placed standout DT Ed Oliver on injured reserve with torn bicep. He’s having surgery and expected to miss multiple months – holding out hope he can return if Buffalo makes a lengthy playoff run. Buffalo signed DT Jordan Phillips & S Jordan Poyer to active roster.”

On the good side of things, cornerback Maxwell Hairston has neared a return to practice.

“He continues to head in the right direction, and there's a chance that we'll open up his practice window in the coming week,” McDermott said. “Let's just go out there and take it one day at a time, and when we do open up the window and it's not going to be perfect, and he's got to understand that, and we have to understand that.”