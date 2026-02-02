The Buffalo Bills will be going into the new season with a new head coach, as offensive coordinator Joe Brady will now be the leader of the team. The Bills went through a thorough search of who they wanted as their next coach, and Brady was the one person whom they fell in love with.

During the interview process, the Bills let Josh Allen join in, and it makes sense that he's the cornerstone of the franchise. General manager Brandon Beale recently spoke about Allen joining the process, and he spoke about what he saw from the quarterback.

“If you were a fly on the wall and just watched the thing, you would think he was a CEO in there,” Beale said.

"If you were a fly on the wall and just watched the thing, you would think he was a CEO in there."#Bills GM Brandon Beane tells @AdamSchein about Josh Allen sitting in on Buffalo's head coaching interviews ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/B24SyMwLM0 — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) February 2, 2026

Article Continues Below

Beale noted that Allen sat in on the interviews and didn't say much, but he made sure to ask questions when he wanted to, as well as take down notes. It seems as if Allen was as serious about the process as anybody else, and it makes sense with him wanting to get over the postseason hump.

Allen and Brady have a close relationship with him being the offensive coordinator for the past few years, and that should make things flow easily in the locker room. He is also familiar with the entire team, which should make for a smoother transition from coordinator to head coach.

The hope is that Brady can live up to the expectations and get the Bills past their playoff troubles and finally reach the Super Bowl. The organization believed in him enough, as they didn't go with someone who already had head coaching experience. As for Allen, he could make Brady's life easier by going out and doing what he's done for the past few years.