The Buffalo Bills hit rock bottom after their latest Divisional Round loss. Buffalo decided that enough was enough and fired head coach Sean McDermott after another postseason failure. Now the Bills are finally beginning to interview candidates to replace him. They are making sure that one Bills player is intimately involved in the process.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini explained that Bills QB Josh Allen will be sitting in on every single head coaching interview this weekend.

“Buffalo is making sure their best player, team leader, and face of the franchise is part of the hiring process,” Russini wrote on Friday. “Josh Allen will have significant say on the next coach of the Buffalo Bills.”

The Bills flew to Florida to meet with former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday. They will also meet with former Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Saturday and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski on Sunday.

Of course Buffalo will also interview candidates in Orchard Park at some point. But they can enjoy some warm weather as they interview these three coaches who all currently reside in Florida.

McDaniel is an interesting case because he was recently hired by the Chargers as an offensive coordinator. However, since a head coaching job would be a promotion, he is still able to interview for Buffalo's vacant position.

It should be no surprise that Allen will be intimately involved in the team's head coaching search. Allen deserves a say in the decision as he is the team's franchise quarterback. Not to mention he is a former MVP and one of the league's best players.

ESPN's Peter Schrager explained that Allen will play a “major” role in selecting the team's next coach.

“Josh Allen is going to play a major role in not only consulting, but selecting the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills,” Schrager wrote on Thursday.

Buffalo has also been connected to Brian Daboll as a candidate at head coach.

It will be exciting to see who the Bills, and by extension Allen, eventually hire as their next head coach.