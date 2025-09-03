Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has never shied away from the spotlight on the field. But off it, Allen admits he sometimes feels overshadowed.

During a recent appearance on Fitz and White, Allen shared how life has changed since marrying actor and recording artist Hailee Steinfeld. He described moments overseas where her celebrity status drew larger crowds than his own.

“Going to Paris or Italy for fashion weeks, nobody over there knows who I am,” Allen said. “We walk into a hotel, and people are lined up trying to get photos and autographs. She’s a rock star. I love her and I don’t know how she does it, but she does it.”

It was a candid confession from one of the NFL’s brightest stars, who acknowledged that in his marriage, he may not be the most famous or even the most talented. Allen admitted he is more than comfortable with that reality.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been quiet about his personal life

The couple, who were first linked in 2023 and married earlier this year in Southern California. They have become one of the league’s most visible pairings. While Allen is coming off an MVP season that solidified his place among the game’s elite, Steinfeld has continued to add to her resume with acclaimed film and music projects.

Allen said he was moved to tears watching her recent role in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, explaining how proud he felt to see her performance on the big screen. “When we watched it at the premiere, I was crying at the end,” he said. “I get emotional thinking about it.”

For Allen, the personal side of his life has only fueled his drive on the field.

“To have the support that I do at home, and to have someone that I share similar life interests with and wants in life, it’s an awesome feeling,” he said. “I get to support somebody as much as she supports me.”

As the Bills look ahead to another season filled with high expectations, their franchise quarterback appears grounded by a partnership built on balance and shared success.