The Buffalo Bills have looked like one of the best teams in football so far this season, which is not a surprise to many. Josh Allen looks like the frontrunner for the NFL MVP, which would be his second in a row, and the Buffalo offense can rack up points on nearly anybody.

The Bills will be hungry coming into a Week 6 clash with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football coming off of their first loss, a crushing 23-20 defeat in prime time at home against the New England Patriots. Drake Maye outdueled Josh Allen in that one, eventually leading his team down the field for a game-winning field goal in the final minute.

The Bills come into this game as a rightful favorite against the Falcons, but don't expect Atlanta to just lay down and roll over for a motivated Bills squad. The Falcons have had some frustrating performances so far this season, such as a 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but they have also shown that they have what it takes to be a frisky bunch on both sides of the ball.

Now, they will have a chance to show that off on both sides of the ball. Josh Allen and company should be able to put up points against an Atlanta defense that has been a bit up and down this season, but the other side of the ball could be what decides this game. One player in particular that is coming back from injury will be critical for Buffalo to get a win on Monday night.

Ed Oliver needs to be at his best for Buffalo to stop the Falcons

Star defensive tackle Ed Oliver has missed the last four games for Buffalo with an ankle injury after dominating the Ravens' offensive line in the season opener, but the Bills are hopeful that the standout in the middle will be able to return in Week 6. Oliver has arguably been the best player on Buffalo's defense for years now, and it feels like a completely different unit with him out there.

Oliver will be critical for the Bills' defense both against the run and against the pass. The run will be paramount, as everything that the Falcons want to do starts with their running game. Oliver is very athletic for his size, and his ability to get through gaps from the inside will be huge against the Falcons' wide zone schemes. His ability to move laterally can help him string some of these plays out and allow his teammates to make plays.

That will be even more critical for the Bills with linebacker Matt Milano likely to miss this game with a pectoral injury that he suffered against the Patriots. Without Milano in the fold, the Bills will need Oliver to step up even more in order to keep Bijan Robinson at bay and force Michael Penix Jr. into obvious passing situations.

When the Falcons are forced to pass, Oliver has a chance to really bother the young quarterback and force him into some mistakes in ways that the Panthers did without even forcing that much pressure. Penix struggles at times with pressure in his face up the middle when he can't step up in the pocket, which plays right into Oliver's hands. If he can push the pocket at times, even if he is on a bit of a snap count while he works his way back into form, he could have a big impact on this game.