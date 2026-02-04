The Buffalo Bills might be watching Super Bowl LX from the couch, but quarterback Josh Allen already knows exactly which jersey he’s pulling for. During a recent appearance on First Things First, Allen was asked the million-dollar question: Who are you backing when the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots?

For Allen, the choice isn’t about conference loyalty or divisional grudges, it’s about friendship.

“Sam Darnold, that’s my boy,” Allen said with a grin. “We go back to the Draft… We live pretty close together, we spend a lot of time in the offseason to get us playing golf and hanging out. I’m rooting for my man there, #14 for the Seattle Seahawks.”

“Sam Darnold, that’s my boy. We go back to the Draft… I’m rooting for my man there, #14 for the Seattle Seahawks.”@JoshAllenQB is going with his guy in Super Bowl LX: pic.twitter.com/p2VB7MGdxQ — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 3, 2026

Article Continues Below

It’s been a long road for Sam Darnold, but the 2025 season has been nothing short of a Hollywood script. After years of being labeled a “bust” and bouncing around the league, the veteran signal-caller finally found his groove in Seattle. During the regular season, Darnold silenced his critics by racking up 4,048 passing yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the Seahawks to an impressive 14-3 record.

He saved his best for the biggest stage, too. In a thrilling 31-27 NFC Championship victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Darnold was nearly surgical. He completed 25-of-36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a stellar 127.8 passer rating. Remarkably, all three of those touchdown strikes came while he was under pressure.

While Allen is happy for his friend, the endorsement comes after a heartbreaking end to the Buffalo Bills' season. Buffalo’s Super Bowl dreams were dashed in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round. Despite Allen’s heroics, three turnovers and a late Denver field goal sent the Bills home early yet again.

Now, Allen will watch from the sidelines as Darnold attempts to finish the job at Levi’s Stadium on February 8. In a matchup that features the top-ranked Seattle defense against the New England Patriots' rising star Drake Maye, the “Darnold Hive” has at least one very powerful member in its corner.