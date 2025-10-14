The Buffalo Bills travelled to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Monday Night Football. Buffalo was coming off a last second loss to the New England Patriots in Week 6 and fighting to remain atop the AFC East. But the Bills lost a stunner to the Falcons, dropping back-to-back games for the first time in over a year.

After playing turnover-free football through the first three weeks of the season, Josh Allen threw two interceptions against Atlanta. It’s the reigning MVP’s second straight multi-turnover game as the Bills have lost the turnover battle in consecutive weeks.

But despite a surprisingly uneven performance, Allen insists he’s not hurt, according to 13 WHAM’s Dan Fetes. Asked if he injured his hand in the first half, the All-Pro passer simply responded, “No.” Allen was then asked if he was playing fully healthy and tersely responded, “Yes.”

Bills fall out of first place in the AFC East with Falcons loss

Fans thinking an Allen injury would explain the Bills’ struggles are forced to wonder what’s going on with the team. The three-time Pro Bowler could only lead Buffalo on two touchdown drives for the second straight week. The Bills topped out at 14 points against the Falcons.

Allen went 15/26 for 180 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He added 42 rushing yards in the 24-14 MNF loss. Allen’s 18.7 QBR against Atlanta is his lowest since Week 14 of the 2019 season.

Allen was pressured continually by an underrated Falcons defense. Atlanta sacked the veteran passer four times for 23 yards. On the other side of the ball, the Bills could do little to slow Bijan Robinson, who racked up 170 rushing yards Monday night.

The Bills head into their Week 7 bye in second place in the AFC East. Despite having the same record as New England, Buffalo’ lost the head-to-head matchup, giving the Patriots the tiebreaker.

The Bills will try to regroup before taking on the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. Buffalo then plays the Kansas City Chiefs the following Sunday in a rematch of the 2024 AFC Championship Game.