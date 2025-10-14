The Buffalo Bills suffered their second straight loss after falling to the Atlanta Falcons, 24-14, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

With Bijan Robinson and Drake London leading the charge, the Falcons had a strong start against the Bills, building a double-digit lead at halftime, 21-7.

Buffalo tried to rally and closed the gap in the third quarter after Josh Allen's 16-yard touchdown pass to Ray Davis, while also holding Atlanta scoreless. The Bills had several chances to steal the win but ultimately fell short. They had costly errors, including Allen getting picked off in their final drive.

Buffalo dropped to 4-2, and fans were fuming after the team's latest defeat.

“Sorry, but this team isn’t going to be anywhere near a Super Bowl with the way we have been playing. I wouldn’t be shocked if we are a first-round exit. This team is playing the most undisciplined football in years,” said @bmw020407.

“Bad defense? You put FOURTEEN points vs. Falcons, (Khalil) Shakir got the ball twice in the entire game,” added @merlini92.

@MikeDiCioccio posted a GIF of Rob Schneider to express his true sentiment.

Article Continues Below

“Fire Joe Brady! The failed jet sweep cost us the game! Unbelievably bad call!” suggested @chetanrakieten.

“Guys! Guys! We just need to play complementary football like coach (Sean) McDermott says! He has all the answers!” wrote @dantehranian.

The Bills failed to recover from their lackluster start, as the 29-year-old Allen delivered a subpar performance. He went 15-of-26 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He got intercepted twice and was sacked four times.

They will have ample time to regroup since they will have a bye week before facing the Carolina Panthers on October 26.