Josh Allen broke one of Dan Marino's all-time records during Thursday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

It was a home contest for the Bills, hosting their AFC East Division rivals. They needed a solid start to take momentum, which Allen was more than willing to oblige.

Allen found tight end Dalton Kincaid for a passing touchdown to open the scoring, obtaining his 43rd touchdown against the Dolphins all-time. This ended up having him make NFL history, per the Bills' PR account on social media. He surpassed Marino for the most touchdowns from a quarterback in their first 15 games against one opponent throughout their career.

“Allen now has 43 total touchdowns in 15 regular season games vs. Miami, surpassing Dan Marino (42 TDs vs. NYJ) for the most total TDs by a QB in their first 15 games against an opponent,” the post read.

How Josh Allen, Bills played in 1st half against Dolphins

It was an impressive feat for Josh Allen to achieve against the Dolphins. Surpassing Miami legend Dan Marino in the process simply adds the cherry on top to Allen's success against them.

Buffalo remains competitive with Miami as they are even at 14 apiece at halftime. Allen has been sharp with his passing, completing 11 out of 13 attempts for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills' offense performed well as they gashed Miami on big plays. James Cook highlights the run game with eight carries for 73 yards while making two catches for seven yards. Khalil Shakir came next

The receiving corps has made the most of Allen's excellent accuracy. Dalton Kincaid stands out with three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. Khalil Shakir comes next with two catches for 15 yards and Keon Coleman recorded two receptions for 12 yards. Meanwhile, Jackson Hawes caught a five-yard pass for a touchdown.

Following their matchup against the Dolphins, the Bills will remain at home for their next contest. They host the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.