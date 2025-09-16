The Dolphins and Bills are two very different teams heading into their matchup on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo is on top of the world after getting off to a 2-0 start to the season. Meanwhile, Miami is on the brink of chaos after a dreadful 0-2 start to the year.

As such, this game has very different stakes for both sides.

Buffalo likely sees this game as an easy matchup against an ailing division rival. Meanwhile, the Dolphins may (hopefully) view it as a must-win game. The calls for Mike McDaniel's job have already started, and will get louder with another loss.

The narrative almost writes itself.

But nothing is ever quite that simple in the NFL. Division games are often the most competitive matchups, and both teams know each other very well.

Now the question becomes which team will come out on top? And how will the result of this game impact the AFC East division moving forward?

Below we will explore three bold predictions for Dolphins at Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.

De'Von Achane breaks out for monster game against Buffalo

Achane is one of the most important players on Miami's offense.

The Dolphins thrive on offense when they can abuse opposing defenses with their speed. That means setting up Achane and Tyreek Hill for plenty of schemed-up yards.

Perhaps Achane's disappointing start to the season is a crucial factor behind the team's offensive woes.

But that could change against a Bills defense that is hardly invincible. Especially with several players banged up early in the regular season.

Miami's offensive line is not as strong as it was a few years ago. But I am confident they can open up enough running lanes for Achane to do some damage.

I am predicting that Achane will have his best game of the season so far against Buffalo.

He will surpass his current rushing totals (18 attempts for 85 rushing yards) and score two touchdowns in the process.

This may not be enough to win the game for Miami. But it will keep them competitive throughout the contest. And make an ugly blowout much less likely.

Josh Allen scores five touchdowns on against awful Dolphins defense

I know, this doesn't sound incredible bold does it?

But five touchdowns is a lot of production for any NFL quarterback. Even a superstar like Josh Allen.

Allen rarely struggles against the Dolphins during his tenure with the Bills.

He is 12-2 in his career against Miami and has put up some truly impressive stats in those games. Allen has thrown for 3,737 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and only eight interceptions in those 14 games against Miami, per StatMuse. Those stats look pretty good when you imagine they're a quarterback's stats for one season alone.

Simply put, Josh Allen is not scared of the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have arguably the worst defense in the entire NFL. Miami's secondary is especially terrible, with Minkah Fitzpatrick the only dangerous player in their back end.

Fair warning Dolphins fans, this game could get really ugly.

I am predicting that Allen will score five total touchdowns against the Dolphins. How those will be split between passing and rushing is anyone's guess.

But regardless of how it will happen, Allen will have a great game.

Dolphins get steamrolled by Bills, fire Mike McDaniel before Week 4

The Bills come into Thursday Night Football as 12.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. Personally, I think the score could be even more lopsided than that.

This game could be much more competitive than the betting market thinks. However, if just one or two plays go against the Dolphins, it could easily be decided before halftime.

So let's get to the real meat of this prediction.

I believe that the Bills will find a way to embarrass the Dolphins in front of a national audience. And there will be consequences for Miami after such a costly defeat.

I am also predicting that Miami will fire Mike McDaniel before Week 4.

The head coach is clearly on the hotseat. Dolphins fans even shelled out for a plane to fly a banner over Hard Rock Stadium calling for McDaniel's firing.

But could the Dolphins really fire McDaniel after just three games?

It is unlikely based on NFL history, but it certainly could happen.

Dan Rorabaugh of Democrat & Chronicle outlined a few scenarios in NFL history that are similar to a potential McDaniel firing.

The Raiders fired Lane Kiffin after four games during the 2008 season. Las Vegas also did the same thing with Dennis Allen back in 2014.

And in Dolphins history, Joe Philbin was let go after a Week 4 loss in London. Oddly enough, he was replaced by tight ends coach Dan Campbell as interim head coach. Oh, what could have been.

Ultimately, the Dolphins need to be embarrassed, not just beaten, to cost McDaniel his job on Thursday.

I'm not rooting for that to happen. But it certainly feels like a possibility after all of the rumblings coming out of Miami over the past few months.