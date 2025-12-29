The Buffalo Bills (11-5) came painfully close to knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) on Sunday, but a late-game gamble ultimately defined the outcome. Buffalo fell 13-12 at home in a tightly contested matchup that felt more like a postseason chess match than a late-December regular-season game.

After rallying in the second half, the Bills scored a potential game-tying touchdown with just five seconds remaining, only to come up short on a two-point conversion attempt. While the narrow loss stung, the more pressing concern surfaced after the final whistle when quarterback Josh Allen headed for medical evaluation.

Allen, who had already appeared on the injury report earlier in the week due to a lingering right foot issue, underwent X-rays immediately following the game, raising alarms across Bills Mafia. Those concerns were quickly addressed when Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com provided an update based on postgame comments from the team.

“Josh Allen had his injured foot X-rayed after the game and Sean McDermott said the scan came back negative. He continues to deal with the soreness, which popped up again today. Allen said it had zero effect on him during that game,” Parrino posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The update clarified that while soreness remains, there was no structural damage detected, offering immediate relief for a Bills team still focused on postseason positioning.

Allen’s foot issue is not new. For the second straight week, he required imaging after a game. The previous incident occurred at halftime against the Cleveland Browns, when Allen suffered an awkward sack near the goal line late in the second quarter. He briefly exited the game, walked to the locker room without a cleat, and was later cleared to return after halftime X-rays came back clean.

Against Philadelphia, Allen tweaked the same area in the third quarter while attempting to evade a sack from defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. His ankle shifted awkwardly as he went down, and television cameras repeatedly caught him limping between plays. Even so, Allen continued to make critical throws and kept Buffalo competitive until the final seconds.

The star field general's ability to finish games through discomfort has become a defining trait, but it also places added responsibility on the coaching staff to manage his workload carefully.

With the regular season nearing its end and playoff stakes looming, Buffalo’s immediate relief may soon give way to cautious monitoring. Allen’s negative X-ray result is encouraging, but how his foot responds in the coming days could play a key role in determining how far the Bills can realistically go when the margin for error disappears.