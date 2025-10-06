The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday Night Football as the lone undefeated team in the NFL at 4-0. They left, not just with their first loss of the season, but also with a key injury to their defense.

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Matt Milano suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots.

On Monday, Bills' head coach Sean McDermott was asked about the status of Milano. Thankfully for Buffalo fans, the injury does not appear to be long-term.

McDermott stated that injured reserve is not in consideration, with Milano being listed week-to-week, according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

Prior to going down in the second half, Milano tallied three solo tackles and six total tackles.

The 31-year-old out of Boston College has been injury-prone in recent years. He played in just nine games total over the last two seasons. When the veteran linebacker is off the field, the Bills' defense is significantly weakened. They already struggle to stop opposing run games. So, a long-term injury would really hurt.

But it appears as though he dodged anything serious.

That does not mean things will just be fixed when he returns, though. Nose tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Dorian Williams are already out with injuries.

The Bills rank 28th in the NFL, allowing more than 145 rushing yards per game. That is despite them holding up against the Patriots. Buffalo allowed just 71 yards on the ground, but Patriots quarterback Drake Maye moved the ball through the air easily.

Former Bills receiver Stefon Diggs went bonkers. He posted 10 catches for 146 yards for the Patriots, as New England closed the AFC East gap to one game.

The two squads will square off in New England in Week 14.