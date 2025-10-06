Much has been made about former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ move to the New England Patriots. Hence, it was understandable that the spotlight was on him when the Bills hosted the Patriots at Highmark Stadium on October 5, where the 31-year-old undoubtedly put on a show.

However, the spotlight was equally on the post-game press conference during which Diggs was seen allegedly glaring at former teammate Josh Allen, per a picture making the rounds on social media. The 2020 All-Pro has since cleared the air, claiming that the picture was taken out of context.

“They just kind of caught it at the wrong time. I've always wanted to speak on that photo, bc I was just staring at him in the moment, like ‘Damn, that was my brother.' … I gotta a lotta love and respect for (Josh Allen),” he explained, per The Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald.

Stefon Diggs brought up this photo (below is photoshopped to add Patriots logos) during postgame press conference, saying it was not him glaring at Josh Allen and his emotions were taken out of context. He still has a lot of love for Allen he says, calling him his brother https://t.co/L9AFEZO7O7 — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) October 6, 2025

The picture in question shows Diggs walking past Allen while seemingly glaring at him, with a photoshopped version also showing the Patriots logo on his shirt. Diggs had 10 catches for 146 yards in what was a 23-20 victory for the Patriots.

Allen, the 7th overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, has spent his entire career thus far with the Bills. He was teammates with Diggs from 2020 to 2023, after which the veteran wide receiver spent a season with the Houston Texans.

Diggs then entered free agency at the end of the campaign and eventually signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots in March 2025. Regardless, he appears to have no disdain for his former teammate and appeared respectful in his explanation.

Diggs' time in New England has not been without controversy. In a video that went viral on social media in May 2025, he was seen holding a “pink powder” substance alongside a group of women on a yacht. He has been in a relationship with popular singer Cardi B since 2024, who recently revealed that she is pregnant with his child.