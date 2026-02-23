Future NFL wide receiver options run deep once it's combine season. Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston brings plenty of 2026 draft intrigue for this year's event.

Boston joins a deep wideout contingent, but presents a chance to land in day one or two of April's draft. All it takes is an explosive performance during drills with the WR group inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

It's easy to see why eyes will become fixated on Boston. He brings an intriguing concoction of size (6-foot-4, 210-pounds), plus physical attributes. Boston even received this stirring comparison by the NFL Network's Lance Zierlein: Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams.

But the comp stems from Boston lacking afterburners following the catch. He's reliant on overpowering defenders after hauling down the reception like the Rams star. Yet he presents intrigue as a red zone option given his mix of height and power.

Regardless of any kind of athletic limitations Boston presents, he'll command lots of league attention. Boston will more than likely chat with multiple NFL teams during the interview session.

But he looks more ideal for these three WR needy teams.

Bills can look at Denzel Boston closely

It's the same song in Orchard Park, N.Y.: Give Josh Allen new weapons.

Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir have held their own as solid options. But they're not the type who can strike fear into defenses.

Having the towering Boston next to Coleman, though, brings new mismatches against defenses. Allen finally has an opposite red zone target to throw toward. Boston's grit looks perfect for a blue collar city like Buffalo.

The 49ers present another potential home

San Francisco finds itself needing new wideout options and not just limited to free agency.

The Brandon Aiyuk drama is carrying over into the offseason and it looks inevitable S.F. will sever ties with the past 1,000-yard WR. Jauan Jennings faces his own nebulous future too as he'll likely command attention in free agency.

Boston can emerge as the tall option next to Ricky Pearsall — or even become the new “Jennings” if the Niners allow the veteran to walk out in free agency.

Final option puts Boston with Super Bowl winning coordinator

Buffalo and San Francisco are two playoff teams Boston looks like a strong fit for.

The Las Vegas Raiders present a place that simply needs wideouts moving forward. But Sin City brings intrigue for multiple reasons.

For starters, Klint Kubiak brings his Super Bowl ring in tow from the Seattle Seahawks. Kubiak is presenting a more run-heavy approach that'll benefit Ashton Jeanty. But he still needs a red zone and possession target to take pressure off Brock Bowers.

That's where Boston comes in. He'll hand the Silver and Black a long-awaited big-bodied option. And if Fernando Mendoza indeed lands at No.1, Mendoza has his first weapon here especially if Boston is available at No. 36 or No. 67 in the draft.