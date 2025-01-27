The Buffalo Bills once again saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday as they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. The Bills are used to their season being ended by the Chiefs in this fashion at this point, but that didn't make Sunday's loss any easier. Buffalo had their chances to win the game, but they couldn't find a way to get it done. It was the final game of the season, and it was also the final game of Micah Hyde's career.

“This won’t come as a big surprise, but had a chance to talk with Micah Hyde today in the #Bills’ locker room,” Jay Skurski said in a post. “He said that he’s officially retiring and that his playing career is over.”

Micah Hyde has been in the NFL since 2013. He spent his college days at Iowa, and he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. Hyde spent four seasons in Green Bay before coming over to the Bills ahead of the 2017 season. He has been with Buffalo ever since, and he is now calling it a career.

Hyde only played in two games last season, so it was good to see him finish out his career in a year in which he played a lot. He appeared in 14 games this season and finished the year with 54 total tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

This isn't the way that Hyde or the Bills wanted to go out as they have lived this same postseason failure numerous times now. The Bills were once again one of the best teams in the NFL all year long, and it came down to a battle with the Chiefs in the playoffs. They were close, but Kansas City is the team that is going to the Super Bowl.

Micah Hyde had a great career, and while he didn't go out a Super Bowl champion like he wanted, he still finished things out strong in what was a memorable season for the Bills.