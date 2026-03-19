Coach Mark Daigneault watched Jared McCain score a season-high 26 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 121-92 win against the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back. The Thunder clinched a playoff berth in a win against the Orlando Magic (113-108) on Tuesday. The defending champions also extended their winning streak to 10, and McCain was the offensive catalyst who drained five threes.

After the win, Daigneault reflected on McCain’s continued success with the Thunder during his postgame media availability.

“He’s learning his teammates. He’s learning our system—the fundamentals we emphasize,” Daigneault said. “I thought, in the first half, especially, he had some really good defensive possessions, which has been really encouraging. He’s done a really good job of committing to our fundamentals and the things that we need to do on the defensive end of the floor. Obviously, he’s a very potent offensive player.”

However, it’s McCain’s effort on the defensive end of the floor that truly impressed Daigneault in his first month with the second-year guard.

“He gives up some size and needs to be really fundamental and fiesty, and he’s done that, especially lately,” Daigneault added. “So, we’re pleased with the progress he’s made there, and he continues to be a fan-favorite in the locker room just with the way that he’s approached things since he’s been traded here.”

McCain finished 3-for-4 from the free-throw line with three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks on the defensive end of the floor. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 20 points led the Thunder’s starters in Wednesday’s win.

Alex Caruso on Jared McCain’s fit with Thunder compared to 76ers

Veteran guard Alex Caruso understands why Thunder’s Jared McCain fits better in his new surroundings, led by coach Mark Daigneault, than with the 76ers. For Caruso, the Thunder’s offense is better suited to the second-year guard than to the team that drafted McCain in the first round in 2024.

Article Continues Below

Caruso explained how McCain’s complementary role with the Thunder has been ideal from the very beginning, he said, per The Old Man and The Three podcast.

“For us, we just kind of do what we do as players, but the front office, as far as having an eye for fit, that’s probably the biggest compliment to them,” Caruso said. “The way that Jared plays is kind of like a mini I-Joe, like an Isaiah Joe light, to come off the same actions, not the same player, but just the way that they’re able to use their skill set to shoot, and move.”

“He’s playing the right way.” — Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein talk about why Jared McCain has fit in so easily on the OKC Thunder 🚨 NEW THUNDER YM3 OUT EVERYWHERE NOW 🚨 pic.twitter.com/epcOgO84l6 — TheOldManAndTheThree (@OldManAndThree) March 6, 2026

McCain fits in easily, which Caruso attributes to a fluid Thunder offense, in contrast to the 76ers’ approach.

“I don’t think Philly played like that,” Caruso added. “They’re a lot more, I think, traditional because of Joel [Emiid], and, obviously, Tyrese [Maxey] is on the ball a lot. But for us, it’s like freedom of movement. The open guy’s the right guy. For him, I think, that benefits his game.”

McCain has averaged 12.0 points on 45.5% shooting, including 43.3% from deep, through nine games in March.