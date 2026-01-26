The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons in Western New York. They are looking high and low for the coach that will lead the end of Josh Allen's prime. The Bills interviewed Philip Rivers, who has never been a coach in the NFL, for the role. But according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Rivers eliminated himself from contention.

Philip Rivers is out of the Bills HC sweepstakes. After interviewing with Buffalo, he’s withdrawing himself from consideration, per sources. pic.twitter.com/2RhouF270c — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 26, 2026

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo explained a little more about why Rivers pulled out of the race. “NFL head coaching might very well be in his future, just not right now. Sounds like he enjoyed the process with Buffalo but now isn’t the right time for him and his family.”

Rivers retired after the 2021 season, when the Bills beat his Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs. But he returned to the Colts this season after Daniel Jones went down with an Achilles injury. Now he is retired again, but won't be an NFL coach next year.

When the Colts pulled Rivers out of retirement, he had just finished a season as a high school head coach. His son, Gunner, is a 4-star quarterback entering his senior season in the fall. Rivers will be able to coach Gunner in his final high school season while preparing for an NFL role down the line.

While 44 years old made Rivers one of the oldest quarterbacks ever, he has plenty of time to become an NFL head coach. With ten children and a grandchild at home in Alabama, he decided that being the Bills' head coach was not in his best interest. But his candidacy was considered legitimate by insiders, making it a possibility that he lands in Buffalo down the road.

