The Buffalo Bills’ head coaching search took an unexpected and national-grabbing turn on Friday, as longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers emerged as a serious candidate for the vacancy.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bills have already taken a major step by bringing Rivers in for an interview, sparking league-wide intrigue about the franchise’s direction.

“From The Insiders on NFL Network : The Bills interviewed Philip Rivers for HC today… and there is a legit chance this happens.” Rapoport updated the development on X, formerly Twitter.

The post was accompanied by a video clip in which Rapoport expanded on why this possibility is being viewed as more than just speculation. In his analysis, Rapoport emphasized that Rivers’ candidacy is being taken seriously across NFL circles.

“The chances that Philip Rivers could be the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills are not zero. This is real,” he said, underscoring that the Bills’ interest is genuine rather than symbolic.

Rapoport also noted the emotional pull of the situation, adding that it would be “absolutely spectacular” to see Rivers return to the NFL in a major leadership role. The NFL insider also provided broader context around Rivers’ unconventional recent path, pointing to his brief and surprising return to the field late in the season to help Colts who were dealing with QB crisis. That comeback, while short-lived, reignited conversations about Rivers’ football intellect and leadership traits.

“And the roller coaster that Philip Rivers took us on this year was something no one could have predicted,” Rapoport explained, “My understanding was teams began researching Philip Rivers in late December or early January and it is the Buffalo Bills that take the leap and bring him in for an interview.”

Rivers, 44, has no NFL coaching experience, having spent his post-retirement years coaching high school football in Alabama, but what makes this push even more interesting and possible is the Bills signal-caller.

“The relationship with Josh Allen is strong, that makes sense. But the Buffalo Bills are looking for a leader, someone to galvanize this team and get them over the hump, deep into the playoffs,” Rapoport added.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Bills interviewed Philip Rivers for HC today… and there is a legit chance this happens. pic.twitter.com/yA7NUJxDju — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2026

Rivers' Hall of Fame resume and reputation as a cerebral quarterback keep him firmly in the conversation, as the process continues through the weekend, Rivers’ interview signals that the Bills may be open to a bold, unconventional choice as they look toward the next chapter of their Super Bowl pursuit.