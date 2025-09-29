The Buffalo Bills moved to 4-0 with a 31-19 win against the New Orleans Saints. As such, the Bills held on with the top spot in ClutchPoints' NFL power rankings, and rightfully so.

Josh Allen went 16-of-22 with two touchdowns and an interception and another touchdown on the ground as he continues his NFL MVP hype train. James Cook ran for 117 yards and a score on 22 carries, and the Bills join the Philadelphia Eagles as the only undefeated teams left in the NFL.

However, there is an injury that Buffalo is dealing with: Punter Cameron Johnston.

The veteran suffered the injury on Sunday, and on Monday, it was revealed that Johnston will miss time, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Bills punter Cameron Johnston, who suffered a lower-leg injury, is expected to miss some time, sources say. No word yet on IR. But Buffalo will need another punter.”

Here's the play where Johnston sustained the injury, and he was seen walking with a limp after the game ended.

P Cameron Johnston (Left Knee) Johnston gets a direct blow to the inside portion of his left knee which is his plant leg. Was able to walk on sidelines & returned with a brace to hold for a FG. Hoping for a contusion or hyperextension. Could also consider MCL/LCL or meniscus. pic.twitter.com/LV2JdHPqa1 — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) September 28, 2025

Johnston joined the Bills after Week 1 when Brad Robbins was released. Johnston has spent time in his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Steelers before coming to Buffalo.

This year, he has seven punts with a 44-yard average and two inside the 20-yard line, but the Bills haven't had to punt much thanks to an efficient offense.

As of now, there is no firm timetable on if Johnston will land on IR, but the Bills will need a punter for at least the next couple of weeks.

In Week 5, the Bills face the New England Patriots at home on Sunday Night Football, and after that they play the Atlanta Falcons before a Week 7 bye.