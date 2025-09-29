The first international game of the 2025 NFL season helped kick off the Sunday slate in Week 4, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings faced off in Dublin, Ireland. The top team in ClutchPoints’ Week 5 NFL Power Rankings once again remains the same after a strong showing this week.

Check out ClutchPoints’ Week NFL Power Rankings to see where your team lands.

The Buffalo Bills still are atop ClutchPoints’ Week 5 NFL Power Rankings, even after a closer-than-expected Week 4 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Josh Allen found Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid for touchdowns, James Cook ran for 117 yards and a score, and the defense sacked Spencer Rattler three times and held him to only 126 passing yards in the win.

The Philadelphia Eagles remain in the driver’s seat in the NFC after an impressive Week 4 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jumping out to a 24-6 halftime lead, the Eagles returned a blocked punt for a TD and benefited from two Dallas Goedert scores to get out front.

Goedert caught both of Jalen Hurts’ passing touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for 43 yards and a score, and the defense bent but didn’t break as Tampa Bay did their best to mount a second-half comeback.

3. Detroit Lions (+3)

A 14-point fourth quarter helped the Detroit Lions put the Cleveland Browns away in Week 4, earning their third win on the season. Jared Goff threw two touchdowns to Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 91 yards and a score, and the defense intercepted Joe Flacco twice and held the Cleveland offense to 249 yards in the win.

In a matchup of cross-conference undefeated teams, the Los Angeles Rams used an 88-yard score from Tutu Atwell to remain undefeated against the Indianapolis Colts, jumping into the top five of the Week 5 NFL Power Rankings. Atwell’s TD catch with under two minutes to go was his only catch of the day, as Puka Nacua (13/170/1) and Davante Adams (4/56/1) also found the end zone in LAR’s win.

TUTU ATWELL 88 YARDS FOR THE RAMS LEAD! INDvsLAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/L9no7EuZtD — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2)

Coming out on the wrong side of Week 4’s premier NFC matchup, the Buccaneers dug themselves an early hole they could not get out of. Struggling to only two field goals in the first half, Baker Mayfield and the offense looked to be on different pages to start.

Thankfully, a strong third quarter that saw long scores from Emeka Egbuka and Bucky Irving got the Buccaneers back in the game, but they weren’t able to close that gap, suffering their first loss of 2025.

In the anticipated AFC matchup of the week, the Baltimore Ravens showed that they have a long way to go this season if they want to play a role in representing the AFC in the Super Bowl. Lamar Jackson and the offense struggled to get anything going, only putting up 10 points in the first half.

Jackson left Sunday’s game early with a hamstring injury, giving way to Cooper Rush to finish things out, but the game was already in hand for the Chiefs. The former MVP only threw for 147 yards and ran for 48 yards, low totals across the board in a really disappointing showing for Baltimore.

7. Indianapolis Colts (+1)

A miscue by Adonai Mitchell is the reason why the Colts failed to remain undefeated, as his fumble through the back of the end zone after a long reception gave the Rams the ball back and kept the Colts scoreless on that drive.

OH MY… ADONAI MITCHELL FUMBLES AT THE 1-YARD LINE 😳 COLTS RULED FOR A TOUCHBACK. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/NIY6HtzKJb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2025

Jonathan Taylor had a go-ahead touchdown run that was called back because of a holding penalty against Mitchell, as it was quite the bad day for Mitchell. Daniel Jones threw for 262 yards, one TD, and two interceptions, Taylor failed to reach 100 total yards for only the second time this season, and Tyler Warren found the end zone on one of his two carries, but it was all for nothing as the Colts lost for the first time this year.

The Kansas City Chiefs were not interested in starting off their 2025 season at 1-3, and their fast start in Week 4 against Baltimore easily proved that point.

We were finally able to see the vintage side of Patrick Mahomes again, as he threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the win, finding Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Isiah Pacheco, and Tyquan Thornton for scores. The running game was once again missing in action, and Pacheco and Kareem Hunt both failed to hit the 40-yard mark, but at least the passing game was on it in Week 4.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (-4)

In a game that should have been an easy win, the Los Angeles Chargers completely fell apart and forgot to show up, losing to the New York Giants in Week 4. This was the biggest upset of the week, as the then-undefeated Chargers came into MetLife Stadium looking to start their season 4-0, and they were behind the eight ball early.

Justin Herbert threw two costly interceptions, and even with 128 yards and a score on the ground from rookie Omarion Hampton, the offense wasn’t able to do enough; the LAC offense punted on its first two drives of the fourth quarter, with their third starting with under 30 seconds to go, not enough time to mount a game-winning drive.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5)

The Pittsburgh Steelers relied on a big first half from DK Metcalf and a ferocious pass rush to earn their third win of the year, jumping into the top 10 of the Week 5 NFL Power Rankings. Playing in Dublin, the Steelers controlled the game from the jump, as they entered the fourth quarter with a 21-6 lead.

While they did let Minnesota back into the game late, Aaron Rodgers (200 yards), Kenneth Gainwell (134 total yards) and Metcalf (5/126/1) helped Pittsburgh get to 3-1 on the early season.

11. San Francisco 49ers (-1)

Making his return after missing two games, Brock Purdy threw two costly interceptions and had a costly fumble on a fourth-quarter drive for the San Francisco 49ers that sealed their fate. Having started their drive around mid-field after a missed JAX field goal, Purdy was sacked and subsequently fumbled away both the ball and SF’s chances.

Christian McCaffrey provided another workhorse performance, rushing for 49 yards on 17 carries and hauling in 6-of-11 targets for 92 yards to lead all pass catchers. Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings both suffered injuries in Sunday’s loss, with Pearsall leaving with a hamstring injury and Jennings leaving (but returning) after suffering an injury to his ribs.

12. Seattle Seahawks (+5)

Even after giving up a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Seattle Seahawks kicked off Week 4 with a last-second win on Thursday Night Football. A 52-yard field goal from Jason Myers as the clock hit zeroes helped Seattle earn their third win of the year and remain undefeated on the road.

Sam Darnold threw for 242 yards, connecting with AJ Barner for a touchdown, Kenneth Walker III accounted for 110 total yards on 20 touches, and Zach Charbonnet found the end zone from one yard out to help push Seattle to a win.

13. Green Bay Packers (-1)

The Green Bay Packers, in Micah Parsons' return to Jerry World, jumped out a quick 11-point lead, quickly squandered it heading into halftime, and clawed their way back into it… just to settle for a tie.

Matt LaFleur called a scared, conservative game plan late in the second half, seemingly playing for the tie in both regulation and overtime, as the Packers are still searching for their third win. Romeo Doubs caught all three of Jordan Love’s touchdowns, and Josh Jacobs ran in two more in the 40-40 tie.

14. Denver Broncos (Monday Night Football)

The Denver Broncos are still looking for their second win of the 2025 NFL season, and their Week 4 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals is a great chance at doing that. Bo Nix has had a quiet start to his sophomore campaign, and he will need to improve his connections with Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and others in order to make that happen.

15. Washington Commanders (-4)

The second game without Jayden Daniels didn’t go as well as the first for Washington, as they weren’t able to mount a late-game comeback against the Falcons. With Marcus Mariota leading the offense again, the veteran threw for 158 yards and two scores, connecting with Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey for touchdowns.

Chris Rodriguez and Jacory Croskey-Merritt each earned seven carries in the loss, and while both averaged over six yards per carry, neither earned enough work to help anchor the running game in the loss.

16. Cincinnati Bengals (Monday Night Football)

Jake Browning will need to put up a much better performance in Week 4 than in Week 3, as the Bengals will be looking for the first win since losing Joe Burrow to injury. Browning has been in this position before, needing to fill in for Burrow, but his putrid showing against Minnesota last week can’t happen again.

17. New England Patriots (+1)

It was quite a one-sided Week 4 matchup between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, as New England 42 points on Carolina in the win. Drake Maye connected with Hunter Henry (2/39/1) and Mack Hollins (1/4/1) for touchdowns, rookie TreVeyon Henderson earned nine touches and found the end zone, and Stefon Diggs was Maye’s favorite target.

Diggs caught six passes for 101 yards in Week 4, easily his best showing since signing with the Patriots this offseason. It was a nice rebound performance for the New England offense after their loss to Pittsburgh in Week 3, and hopefully they can bring this into their key divisional matchup next week with Buffalo.

18. Minnesota Vikings (-5)

In their first of two consecutive games overseas, the Vikings put up a late-game comeback against the Steelers but ultimately fell short, 24-21, knocking them down a few spots in the Week 5 NFL Power Rankings. Carson Wentz threw for 350 yards and two scores, but two costly interceptions and six sacks kept the Minnesota offense from any sustainable success.

Justin Jefferson was Wentz’s favorite target, hauling in 10 passes for 126 yards, and Zavier Scott and Jalen Nailor caught both of Wentz’s passing TDs in the loss.

19. Chicago Bears (+4)

The Chicago Bears earned their first road win of the Ben Johnson era in Week 4, as they marched into Las Vegas and held on late over the Raiders. A blocked field goal with 38 seconds left locked in the win for the Bears, who did just enough on offense to earn the victory.

BEARS BLOCK RAIDERS GAME WINNING FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT 🤯 WHAT IS GOING ON WITH SPECIAL TEAMS THIS SEASON⁉️ (Via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/vC2GOIH9KK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2025

Caleb Williams found Rome Odunze for his lone passing touchdown in Week 4, D’Andre Swift scored another rushing TD but averaged fewer than three yards per carry, and the defense forced three Geno Smith interceptions and a fumble in the win.

20. Atlanta Falcons (+1)

The Atlanta Falcons finally looked like the team a lot of preseason pundits thought they could be, as their offense actually resembled a cohesive unit in Week 4. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 313 yards and two TDs in the win, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for 126 rushing yards and two scores, and both Drake London and Robinson crossed the century mark in receiving.

London led all pass catchers with eight receptions, 110 yards and a score in ATL’s win, as he was finally on the same page as Penix. London and Kyle Pitts (5/70/1) caught Penix’s TD passes, as Atlanta got back to .500 with the win.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1)

Liam Coen earned his first signature win of his tenure as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach in Week 4, as the Jaguars held on late over the San Francisco 49ers to get to 3-1. Trevor Lawrence struggled once again, only throwing for 176 yards, and his relationships with Brian Thomas Jr. (5/49) and Travis Hunter (3/42) continue to struggle.

Travis Etienne was the offense’s MVP Sunday, rushing for 124 yards and a score on 19 carries. Thomas and Brenton Strange (45 yards) each hauled in five-plus passes from Lawrence, and the defense forced two interceptions and three fumbles, contributing to the upset win.

22. Arizona Cardinals (-3)

It was quite the up-and-down game for the Arizona Cardinals offensively, as Kyler Murray was all over the place in the first three quarters. But two passing touchdowns from Murray in the fourth, including a pretty ball to Marvin Harrison Jr., helped get AZ back into their Week 4 divisional matchup.

Tying the game with under 30 seconds to go, the Cardinals defense allowed the Seahawks to get into field-goal range to win the game, as

23. New York Giants (+4)

Leave it to the Giants to hand the Chargers their first loss of the 2025 NFL season, in Jaxson Dart’s first career start, helping elevate the Giants a few spots in the Week 5 NFL Power Rankings. The rookie QB ran for a touchdown on his first drive but didn’t look great after that, only throwing for 111 yards and taking five sacks, but he did run for 54 yards on 10 carries to help round out his first game.

Fellow rookie Cam Skattebo was inefficient on his 25 carries, only rushing for 79 yards. But the biggest headline is the loss of star wideout Malik Nabers, who is believed to have suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the win.

24. Houston Texans (+1)

In the battle of the winless, the Houston Texans finally earned their first win of the 2025 season by blanking the Tennessee Titans, 26-0. C.J. Stroud threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns, finding rookies Woody Marks and Jayden Higgins for scores, with Nico Collins leading the way with four catches for 79 yards on six targets.

Defensively, the Houston defense held Cam Ward in check all game, sacking him twice, recording one interception, and only allowing 175 total offensive yards. It was quite the impressive performance for a defensive unit that had to have it, as the offense has struggled all season.

25. Dallas Cowboys (-1)

Even without CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys still hung 40 points on the Packers defense, settling for a tie. Prescott was his vintage self, throwing three touchdowns and running for a fourth, as he connected with George Pickens (x2) and Jake Ferguson for TDs.

Javonte Williams put up a strong showing against Green Bay’s tough front seven, turning 23 touches (20 carries) into 100 total yards and a rushing touchdown.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)

It was a turnover snooze fest for the Raiders, who were still somehow in their Week 4 matchup with the Bears before Daniel Carlson’s 54-yard field goal was blocked late in the fourth quarter. Smith threw three interceptions, two coming in the first half, and Ashton Jeanty lost a fumble on LV’s drive of the game.

Jeanty did regain the trust of the coaching staff, as he ran for 138 yards and a score while taking both of his receptions for touchdowns for his first massive game in the NFL. Brock Bowers led all LV pass catches with 46 yards on five catches, and Tre Tucker came back down to earth after his three-touchdown breakout game last week, only racking up 13 yards on two catches.

27. Carolina Panthers (-4)

After putting together their best performance of the young season in Week 3, Carolina reverted back to their usual form in a Week 4 blowout loss to New England. Bryce Young only threw for 150 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by Andy Dalton, as the offense as a unit continues to look like a below-average unit this year.

Rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan led all CAR receivers with 62 yards on four receptions, but the running game wasn’t given a shot to get going, as the trio of Chuba Hubbard, Trevor Etienne, and Rico Dowdle split 26 carries in the loss.

28. New York Jets (Monday Night Football)

A Monday Night matchup pits the New York Jets against the Miami Dolphins in a matchup between two struggling teams. For the Jets, quarterback Justin Fields will be back in the fold after missing Week 3 with a concussion, as the Jets look to get back on track.

29. Miami Dolphins (Monday Night Football)

The Dolphins are looking to take a bit of momentum from their close loss in Week 3 to the Bills and transfer that into their Week 4 showing against the Jets. As the first game in the two-game Monday Night Football slate, Miami is looking to win the winless bowl at home, as they debut their Rivalry uniforms.

30. Cleveland Browns (no change)

There was no repeat performance of an NFC North upset for the Browns this week, as they were no match for the Lions in Week 4. A Quinshon Judkins touchdown run on CLE’s first drive was the only trip to the end zone for the Browns, as they only managed a field goal in the third quarter the rest of the way, giving them near the bottom of the Week 5 NFL Power Rankings.

31. Tennessee Titans (no change)

The writing is on the wall for Brian Callahan to be the first head coach to be fired this season, as this Titans roster continues to struggle more than this roster should. While fielding a rookie QB and a young set of pass catchers, the offense as a whole is struggling to string together consistent play this year, a recipe for needing a change at the top.

Tony Pollard was Tennessee’s best offensive player in their shutout loss to Houston, turning 17 touches into 76 yards. While expecting this offense to be slow going as Ward gets acclimated to the league, it has been a really rough go so far this year, and Callahan is probably in line to take the fall for it.

32. New Orleans Saints (no change)

After facing the top team in the Week 5 NFL Power Rankings, the Saints actually should be happy with how they looked against the Bills. In what was seen as a likely blowout, the Saints held their own, keeping the Bills offense under 400 yards.

However, it might be time to see Tyler Shough take over for Rattler as NO’s QB1, as Rattler hasn’t thrown for more than 218 yards in any game this year. While Rattler has kept the turnovers to a minimum, the Saints offense is lacking that flare that they need.