The Buffalo Bills suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday after getting shocked by the New England Patriots, 23-20.

Stefon Diggs, who signed with the Patriots in the offseason, returned to Highmark Stadium for the first time since the Bills traded him to the Houston Texans last year. He showed that regardless of the jersey he's wearing, he's still the same talented guy. Diggs tallied season-highs of 10 receptions and 146 yards to help the Patriots defeat the Bills.

New England improved to 3-2, while Buffalo fell to 1-4.

There were many heroes for the Patriots, but ESPN's Ryan Clark chose to highlight the 31-year-old Diggs. Clark, who has never fired an opinion he didn't like, even had an immaculate analogy in clowning the Bills.

“I'll start with Stefon Diggs. ‘Cause you know why? If you got a wide receiver who's hungry for pettiness, you gotta feed him! Stefon Diggs went back to Buffalo, and he wanted to show that he wasn't to be played with, that he can still get down with the get down. If Stefon Diggs is Cardi B, then the Buffalo Bills were Nicki Minaj, and he was doing that thing the entire game!” said Clark.

"If Stefon Diggs is Cardi B, then the Buffalo Bills were Nicki Minaj." 😭 @Realrclark25 has no chill 🤣 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/CJavmlpJO0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 6, 2025

Just in case you're still busy on the beef between Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been in a long-running feud, primarily regarding who's the better female rapper.

While their rivalry won't probably end anytime soon, it's clear who Clark is rooting for between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Perhaps he was also born to flex and have diamonds on his neck.

Clark's comment elicited mixed reactions from fans.

Article Continues Below

“Gotta love RC,” said @ElMilli6n.

“ATE THAT UP,” added @Official_Dime88.

“Cardi made it to the NFL,” wrote @TyerahGreen2.

“This guy is a tool,” posted @knothead65.

“Why is he even on my screen?” asked @NAJ_SZN.

“I haven’t enjoyed Ryan Clark on ESPN since he focused less on being an analyst and was more about trying to be witty,” commented @Mike68560734145.

The only thing missing here is a diss track.