Drake Maye couldn't contain his joy as he was flanked by Stefon Diggs and Rhamondre Stevenson during the postgame interview after they upset the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

The Patriots escaped with the win, 23-20, after Maye led a gallant drive in the fourth quarter to set up Andy Borregales' 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds left.

The 23-year-old Maye went 22-of-30 for 273 yards. He was sacked four times but remained composed and found his targets when they mattered the most. They improved to 3-2 and dealt the Bills their first defeat.

When asked what went right for them, the second-year quarterback was direct with his response, firing a dig at Buffalo.

“They can't stop us. I'm trying to get these guys the football and just trying to make positive plays,” said Maye. “But like I said, the defense also played great. What a night.”

Melissa Stark debriefs a huge upset win with a trio of Patriots. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/5fTyNjFedq — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Stevenson redeemed himself from an early fumble to score two touchdowns, while Diggs had 10 receptions for 146 yards in his first return to Buffalo after being traded to the Houston Texans last year and joining New England in the offseason.

Maye continues to blossom for the Patriots, who selected him as the third overall pick in 2024. Coach Mike Vrabel has repeatedly heaped praise on the fast-rising signal-caller, and Maye's confidence has evidently grown.

The Patriots won back-to-back games for the first time since 2022. They also have a winning record through five games for the first time since 2019. Maye has passed for 1,261 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Patriots have missed the playoffs for the past three seasons. In their last appearance in 2022, they were eliminated by the Bills in the Wild Card.

The team is still trying to find its identity in the post-Tom Brady era. With Maye playing at a high level, it seems the Patriots are on their way to reclaiming their glory days.