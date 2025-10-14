The Buffalo Bills are looking for answers after dropping their second straight game, a 24-14 Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons that exposed deeper issues in both play-calling and execution.

Head coach Sean McDermott had called last week’s defeat to the Patriots a “learning opportunity,” but Monday’s showing only highlighted more areas in need of correction.

Buffalo’s offense struggled to find rhythm for much of the night, managing just 180 passing yards from Josh Allen, who also threw two interceptions and was sacked four times.

Despite another strong performance from running back James Cook, who finished with 87 yards on 17 carries, the Bills’ offensive game plan raised eyebrows, particularly for how little Cook was used in key moments.

Cook was not on the field for any of the team’s nine third-down plays or its lone fourth-down attempt, even as Buffalo went just 2-for-9 in those situations. When asked why Cook was sidelined in critical downs, McDermott admitted it was a coaching oversight, as noticed by ESPN.

“It’s a good point. We’ll look at that as well over the bye here,” McDermott told reporters after the game. Cook, for his part, simply responded, “I control what I can control.”

The decision to keep Cook out on third downs was puzzling, given that the Bills’ passing attack faltered under pressure and the running game had been one of the few consistent bright spots.

The move further fueled questions about Buffalo’s offensive identity under McDermott, who has faced growing scrutiny over the team’s play-calling and late-game decision-making.

Defensively, the Bills continue to suffer from a mix of injuries and inconsistency. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones was added to the list of casualties after “popping his calf” during pregame warmups against Atlanta, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Jones was seen in a walking boot after the game, further depleting a defense that already ranks near the bottom of the league against the run.

Buffalo allowed 210 rushing yards to the Falcons, with Bijan Robinson racking up 170 yards and a touchdown. The Bills now rank 30th in the NFL in rush defense, surrendering over 156 yards per game.

The upcoming bye week couldn’t come at a better time for McDermott and his staff. The Bills must reassess their offensive structure, rediscover balance, and make better use of their most explosive players — or risk watching their season spiral further out of control when they return to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.