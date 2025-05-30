The Buffalo Bills, fresh off a 13–4 season and a tight AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, are looking to build on their recent success. As the team integrates a new crop of rookies following an offseason of roster turnover, two unexpected figures have stepped into leadership roles—NBA Hall of Famers Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter. Now limited partners in the Bills ownership group, the basketball legends are bringing a unique perspective into the heart of Buffalo’s locker room.

The Bills shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) capturing the moment McGrady and Carter addressed the team.

McGrady spoke first. The NBA Hall of Famer and former Toronto Raptors star, now a limited partner in the Bills ownership group, opened with a message built on leadership and accountability.

“Lean on your vets seriously. That advice, whether it’s about taking care of your body or just learning the game, it’s valuable. Connect with those guys. I’m sure y’all got some great veterans on this team because from the outside, it looks like a strong football team full of high-character guys. Lean on them. Don’t hesitate—lean on those boys.”

Carter followed. Also a former Raptors icon and fellow limited partner with the Bills, he emphasized how crucial veteran mentorship was in shaping his own professional journey.

“When I came into the league, I had guys like Doug Christie who played with Magic Johnson. Dee Brown who played with Larry Bird. Antonio Davis who played with Reggie Miller. Charles Oakley who played with Michael Jordan. Kevin Willis who played with Dominique Wilkins. These weren’t just good players—they were teammates of icons. Legends. Guys who changed the game.”

He explained how those early lessons carried him through his 22-season NBA career.

“I took mental notes from those conversations. That shaped how I prepared, how I handled the media, how I dealt with failure, and how I learned to navigate being a rookie.”

Their advice lands at a crucial time for the Bills. The franchise recently said goodbye to major contributors like wide receiver Stefon Diggs and safety Jordan Poyer before the 2024 season. But despite the shake-up, Buffalo led the AFC East again, riding quarterback Josh Allen’s MVP season and a franchise-best 525 points scored by Allen.

As Buffalo turns to a younger roster and a new leadership core, the presence of McGrady and Carter reflects a cultural evolution—one where legacy, professionalism and experience are passed down not just from teammates, but across sports.