The Buffalo Bills are one of the NFL's top teams after five weeks. Josh Allen is an MVP candidate, even though he is working with an undermanned receiving corp led by Keon Coleman. With the trade deadline coming into view, rumors have begun flying around the league. Buffalo needs help on the outside, and New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave has emerged as a target.

Olave has taken some rough hits throughout the beginning of his fourth professional season. Unfortunately, New Orleans stumbled out of the gate and sit at 1-4 more than a quarter of the way through the year. The conversation around the team has shifted from making the playoffs to making the most of the roster and build for the future.

If the Saints decide to move players, Olave is at the top of their list of candidates. NFL Insider James Palmer offered his thoughts, saying that the Bills should pursue him on Wednesday's episode of NFL Insider Notebook.

“Would the Bills go get Olave?” asked Palmer. “I think that’s something I do want to keep an eye on in Buffalo. Like Keon Coleman started out hot out of the gate. Just can’t get anybody outside the numbers to play well for them.”

Palmer expanded on his prediction, saying that the Bills could use top-tier wide receiver to bolster their offense.

“It’s something that’s been bothering them for the last couple of seasons,” Palmer said. “They thought Keon Coleman would be the guy last year as a rookie, that’s asking a lot from him. In Year two they’ve seen up and down play. You know they have so much talent in the middle of the field with the way James Cook is running the football, with Khalil Shakir, with both tight ends. And they’re running three tight ends with jumbo stuff, but I don’t know if they go and make a major move like that.”

Olave is under contract for multiple seasons, making him a safe trade target. If Buffalo brings him in, the team's playoff chances could skyrocket.