The New Orleans Saints started their 2025 season off with a loss, but it may have been a more encouraging performance than some people expected. The Saints got off to a slow start against the Arizona Cardinals, but they did stage a late comeback before falling short 20-13.

Despite the loss, Spencer Rattler looked like a competent NFL quarterback at the very least, which can give fans optimism that New Orleans can at least be better than a dumpster fire this season. His top weapon, wide receiver Chris Olave, is also healthy to start this season, which is something that hasn't always been the case during his career.

Olave did have an injury scare in Week 1 after taking a hard hit after the catch, where he was sent off to the medical tent. On Wednesday, Olave said that wasn't surprising and he expects that to happen more often to him than others because of his history with concussions.

Chris Olave on getting sent to the blue tent: “Every time they see me take a big hit, I feel like they take me to the tent automatically.” pic.twitter.com/7PxwV4TBFu — NOF (@nofnetwork) September 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Every time they see me take a big hit, I feel like they take me to the tent automatically,” Olave said. “I feel like it's going to be more than usual this year, but I try to tell them I'm good but they just try to check on me and make sure I'm straight.”

Olave had a number of scary concussions where he was clearly out of it during his NFL career, which has only been going for three seasons and change now. He played in just eight games in 2024 after a very productive first two seasons, so his health will be something to watch for in New Orleans all season long.

When Olave is healthy, he is one of the top young wide receivers in the NFL. In his first two seasons, he caught 159 balls and scored nine touchdowns while eclipsing 1,000 in each of those seasons. If he is healthy for the 2025 campaign, he is more than capable of getting back to that level and being a driving force for this Saints offense throughout the campaign.