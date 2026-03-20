As production ramps up on the Baywatch reboot series with Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has thrown her name in the hat to be part of the show with a picture of herself in a red swimsuit.

Green took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a picture of herself in a red swimsuit akin to the ones worn in the Baywatch series. Her caption read, “I heard Baywatch is back.”

I heard Baywatch is back 🛟 pic.twitter.com/Qy6znxjdwo — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 19, 2026

Perhaps she will land a cameo in the upcoming series with this picture. The post garnered attention from fans, with one posting a meme joking that Green has “defeated” Alexandra Daddario, who starred in the 2017 remake movie.

The upcoming Baywatch reboot series with Livvy Dunne

Pretty soon, a reboot series of Baywatch, titled Baywatch 2.0: The Influencer Edition, will premiere. It stars the likes of Dunne, Brooks Nader, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone. Dunne will have a recurring role as Grace, who has been described as a “highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard.”

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Stephen Amell will lead the series as Hobie Buchannon. Hobie is the son of David Hasselhoff's iconic character, Mitch Buchannon, from the original series.

It's unknown if Hasselhoff intends to appear in the series. However, his co-star in the original series, David Chokachi, will reprise his role of Cody Madison in the reboot.

The original Baywatch series ran for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001. The initial run starred the likes of Hasselhoff, Wendie Malick, and Pamela Anderson. In 1999, the show moved to Hawaii and brought some new cast members to act alongside Hasselhoff, including a young Jason Momoa.

In 2017, a movie reboot of the series was made. It starred Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Daddario, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kelly Rohrbach.

It was not an overwhelming success. Baywatch grossed $177 million worldwide at the box office against a $69 million budget. A sequel was never made.