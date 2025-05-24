The Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL schedule is out, and we now know when and where Josh Allen and company will play on their quest to finally get over the hump and take the franchise back to the Super Bowl. With that in mind, let’s go through our Bills game-by-game predictions following the 2025 NFL schedule release.

Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Sept. 7, 8:20 p.m. NBC

The season opener is a rematch of arguably the best game of the 2024 NFL season as the Bills take on the Ravens in Buffalo. That said, it is also a runback of Buffalo’s worst 2024 beatdown, a 35-10 Week 4 drubbing.

Presumably, in early September, it won’t be snowing like it did in the playoffs (although in Western New York, you never know), which is a plus for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Plus, Baltimore will be out for revenge, while this is just game one of what Buffalo hopes is a 20 or 21-game season. That’s why the Ravens will take this one.

LOSS

Record: 0-1

Week 2 at New York Jets

Sun. Sept. 14,1 p.m. CBS

What’s the best way to get off the schneid and get your first win of the season? Play the Jets, of course!

The Bills will roll into MetLife Stadium with a bad taste in their mouth and take it out on the J-E-T-S. This one will be a laugher before the halftime show commences, and the Bills will end their losing record for the last time in 2025.

WIN

Record: 1-1

Week 3 vs. Miami Dolphins

Thu. Sept. 18, 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

The AFC East is the gift that keeps on giving to the Bills. While the Patriots could be improving with a new coach and a young QB, the Jets are still the Jets, and the Dolphins may have gotten worse this offseason.

Buffalo hasn’t lost to Miami since Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, and the ‘Phins won’t reverse that trend anytime soon, especially not on a Thursday night affair in Buffalo.

WIN

Record: 2-1

Week 4 vs. New Orleans Saints

Sun. Sept. 28, 1 p.m. CBS

The Saints may be the worst team in the NFL this season, which means it may be Trubisky Time early in this Week 4 tilt.

WIN

Record: 3-1

Week 5 vs. New England Patriots

Sun. Oct. 5, 8:20 p.m. NBC

The Patriots are the AFC team to watch this season for Bills Mafia as Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye will make this team much better than it’s been the last few seasons. That said, after years of Brady Beatdowns, Buffalo will want to make a statement that they are still the big dogs on the block, and Sunday Night Football is a good stage to do it on.

WIN

Record: 4-1

Week 6 at Falcons

Mon. Oct. 13, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

The Falcons are a mess of a franchise, but Michael Penix Jr. may be good enough to get more out of all the first-round weapons on Atlanta’s offense. And usually, the Bills have an asleep at the wheel moment in the middle of the season.

While the Falcons could be the team to inexplicably beat the Bills, it won’t happen on Monday Night Football, so Buffalo wins another heading into their bye week.

WIN

Record: 5-1

Week 7 — BYE

Prediction: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are photographed in LA being super awesome, and everyone remembers that they are so much better than Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Week 8 at Carolina Panthers

Sun. Oct. 26, 1 p.m. FOX

Back to football, and the Bills come out of the bye firing, making light work of the Panthers and Bryce Young. This seems like a good time to note that while there are tough games in Week 1 and on the back end, the middle of the Bills' 2025 schedule is super soft.

WIN

Record: 6-1

Week 9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Nov. 2, 4:25 p.m. CBS

Like the Ravens want revenge over the Bills more and will get it, it stands to reason the same will hold true for the Bills against the Chiefs. However, after last season’s tough Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs may have some more urgency in the regular season, and they will take this one.

Don’t worry, Bills Mafia. They’ll see Patrick Mahomes again in the playoffs.

LOSS

Record: 6-2

Week 10 at Dolphins

Sun. Nov. 9,1 p.m. CBS

Remember Week 3 of the 2022 season when the Dolphins beat the Bills and then-offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had an epic meltdown that made him a meme forever? Well, the Bills schedule prediction here is that Mike McDaniels has his meme-worthy tantrum in his seventh-consecutive loss to Buffalo.

WIN

Record: 7-2

Week 11 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sun. Nov. 16, 1 p.m. CBS

If the Bills get hit with a midseason trap game, this seems like it could be it. It’s a 1:00 pm ET game that the team should win against a pretty decent squad with a feisty QB in Baker Mayfield. This will be a close one in the end that the Bills should win.

However, what would a Bills season be without a super-Bills-y loss that includes a late penalty or a bad coaching decision or a wide right field goal.

LOSS

Record: 7-3

Week 12 at Houston Texans

Thu. Nov. 20, 8:15 p.m. Prime Video

The Texans beat the Bills in their Bills-y loss last season in a game that featured Allen throwing three-straight incompletions from his own 3-yard line with 30 seconds left to give Houston a chance to win (which they did, 23-20).

This year, though, the Bills will take care of business down in Texas and come away with the W.

WIN

Record: 8-3

Week 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sun. Nov. 30, 4:25 p.m. CBS

The last time the Bills faced Aaron Rodgers, he lasted just three plays. This time around the Bills will give the QB (who turns 42 two days after this game) a birthday present that includes a big, fat L to hang on his record in his final season.

WIN

Record: 9-3

Week 14 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Sun. Dec. 7, 4:25 p.m. FOX

The Bengals should be one of the better teams in the AFC this season so this should be a heck of a game. With a potential playoff matchup looming, though, the Bills will play this the smart way and not pull out all the stops to win. That’s why Joe Burrow and crew take this one.

LOSS

Record: 9-4

Week 15 at Patriots

Sun. Dec. 14, 1 p.m. CBS

After years of embarrassing losses, no one around the Bills franchise has forgotten all the lopsided scores in Foxborough, even if they were in middle school for many of them.

The Patriots will rise up and challenge the Bills soon, it just won’t be this coming season.

WIN

Record: 10-4

Week 16 at Cleveland Browns

Sun. Dec. 21, 1 p.m. CBS

Remember 11 games ago on the 2025 Bills schedule when we precited that the Saints may be the worst team in the NFL this season? Well, if they are not, it is only because the Browns are. The Bills will roll here… Trubisky Time!!

WIN

Record: 11-4

Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Dec. 28 4:25 p.m. FOX

This might be the most important game on the Bills’ 2025 regular-season schedule. With the playoff approaching and a season full of tomato cans in their wake, the Bills need to crank things up and get in playoff form here. They’ll do just that and get ready for the postseason battles ahead.

WIN

Record: 12-4

Week 18 vs. Jets

Date, Time, TV TBD

While this game might not mean anything outside of the Jets' draft number, it could be a game that the Bills need to win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a bye. Even if not, the Jets coming to Orchard Park in January will be miserable for Gang Green and the Bills will win, even if it’s their backups.

WIN

Record: 13-4