With the NFL Draft rolling around next month, the latest event was the annual NFL Owners Meeting, where executives and head coaches met and spoke with the media. As the NFL Draft is the next big event before teams prepare for the 2026 season, most of the head coaches met up for a “day-drinking day,” as insider Jay Glazer spoke about who covered the tab.

Glazer posted to X, formerly Twitter, a video of many head coaches talking and socializing with each other, along with NFL figureheads and other celebrities. The reporter would say that it's the 18th year this has been conducted, first started with former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Consequently, as for who paid the bill? Glazer said it was Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay who did it this year.

“One of my favorite days of the year!!! Our 18th annual NFL Head Coaches day-drinking day at the NFL Owners Meeting,” Glazer wrote on X. “I started this with Mike Tomlin 18 years ago (yes, we raised a glass to him) to get the head coach fraternity to bond together, bounce things off each other, ask each other for advice and to celebrate how cool life is TOGETHER.”

“Side note: everyone always asks who picks up the bill? McVay did it this year,” Glazer continued.

One of my favorite days of the year!!! Our 18th annual NFL Head Coaches day-drinking day at the NFL Owners Meeting. I started this with Mike Tomlin 18 years ago (yes, we raised a glass to him) to get the head coach fraternity to bond together, bounce things off each other, ask… pic.twitter.com/V7HH8r2dpQ — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 31, 2026

Jay Glazer speaks more on annual “day-drinking day” with NFL coaches

Subsequently, Glazer spoke more about the event, saying that 28 of 32 head coaches in the NFL attended, and some of the celebrities there were legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and former MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

“Leaders take care of everybody else, but who takes care of the leaders? This is a cool way to bond so these leaders can all take care of each other,” Glazer wrote. “Trying to make it less lonely at the top! Oh, and the stories that are shared are CLASSIC!!! We had 28 of 32 coaches show!!! Classic day!!!! Hilarious convos!”

At any rate, with McVay doing it this time around, it remains to be seen who will pay the bill next year.