The Cleveland Browns are hoping to take a step forward in 2026 after another dreadful 2025 season. While Myles Garrett provided some highlights by breaking the sack record, the team's offense was a disaster, and the squad is hoping that the hiring of Todd Monken as their next head coach will help things out on that side of the ball.

Monken was noticeably absent at the recent annual photo of NFL head coaches in Phoenix, Arizona, and now, more is coming to light on the ironic reason for him missing out on the flick.

“Monken was actually getting a haircut expressly for Monday’s photo, which is supposed to feature the coaches from all 32 teams,” reporeted Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “He thought he had it timed up perfectly, because the photo was scheduled for noon Pacific time. It was even written on the agenda that way.”

Browns fans will certainly be hoping that Monken has better clock management skills for the team next season than what he displayed in missing out on the photograph altogether.

The biggest question that Monken has to answer leading into next season is who will be the team's starting quarterback. Rookie Shedeur Sanders closed out last season as the starter after taking over for Dillon Gabriel, but he didn't exactly blow away expectations during his time under center.

Further complicating matters is the fact that the team has a large amount of money tied to veteran Deshaun Watson, who is likely to at least get a look for the starting job.

In the meantime, the Browns will turn their attention to the NFL Draft, which is slated to get underway in late April fro Pittsburgh.