The Carolina Panthers enter the 2025-26 NFL season with a lot of exciting young players. More specifically, the Panthers' receiving core has an opportunity to turn heads around the league. However, Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan will have to do so without their veteran leader, Adam Thielen. Carolina traded the wideout back to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week.

Thielen spent the last two seasons of his career with the Panthers after signing as a free agent back in 2023. He helped young players across the roster grow their games, including Bryce Young and Xavier Legette. For a team rebuilding the roster, Thielen was a welcome presence in the locker room, but also produced on the field. His exit left a lot of his teammates speechless.

Before leaving for Minnesota, Thielen shared one last message with the Panthers' wide receivers. Coker spoke to ESPN's David Newton and other reporters, saying that the former Carolina captain is excited to see what the group can accomplish this season.

“He's really proud of us, and he's excited for us,” Coker said. “He's obviously upset and everything, but he's really excited for us and wants us to do well this year.”

Coker, McMillan, and Legette make up the starting line of Carolina's receiving corps now. All three have shown flashes throughout the preseason, and fans hope that the Panthers offense can take a substantial step forward after an encouraging finish to last season.

Thielen, on the other hand, enters a familiar place in a completely different situation. The last time he was with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins was throwing passes to him, Justin Jefferson, and TJ Hockenson. Hockenson and Jefferson are still there, but J.J. McCarthy is now under center in Minnesota. The Vikings hope that Thielen can be a serviceable replacement for Jordan Addison.

Regardless of what his role ends up being when Addison returns to the Vikings after his suspension, Thielen will have an impact. However, his teammates back in Carolina will miss him as they embark on their first professional season without his guidance.