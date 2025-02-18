Andy Dalton will continue his NFL career for at least two more seasons as he has agreed to a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. Dalton has been in the NFL since 2011, and he has spent each of the last two seasons with the Panthers. He will be turning 38 during the 2025-26 season, so his career will be coming to an end soon, but Dalton isn't ready to hang up the cleats quite yet.

“Panthers and Andy Dalton reached agreement on a two-year, $8 million deal that includes $6 million guaranteed and has a max value of $10 million, per source,” Adam Schefter said in a post. “Panthers QB Bryce Young has developed a close relationship with Dalton, and now the two continue to get to work together.”

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young hasn't met expectations since being selected with the first overall pick, but he started to take some big strides towards the end of the last season. Andy Dalton is certainly out of his prime at this point in his career, but having him around for two more seasons while Young continues to blossom is crucial. Dalton has found a lot of success in the NFL and he can be a great teacher for Young.

Dalton has spent 14 seasons in the NFL, and he has played for five different teams now. He was outstanding with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-2019, and he has since bounced around a bit after exiting the prime of his career. Dalton has spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and now the Panthers. Before coming to Carolina, he hadn't been with a team for more than one season besides the Bengals. Now, it looks like he will spend at least four with the Panthers.

The Panthers have been struggling for a while now, but there seems to be some optimism surrounding the organization this offseason. Bryce Young is trending in the direction, and Andy Dalton is returning as his mentor. If Carolina can have a good offseason, they might be able to surprise some people next year.