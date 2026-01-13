The Carolina Panthers' 2025 season recently came to a painful end with a brutal home loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The Panthers shocked everyone by taking a lead late in this game, but ultimately, they resorted to prevent defense down the stretch, which allowed Matthew Stafford and company to easily march down the field and score the game-winning touchdown, sending Carolina into the offseason in the process.

One of the biggest questions for the Panthers this offseason is what to do about quarterback Bryce Young, who played relatively well in the game against the Rams but still has not exactly solidified himself as a franchise quarterback at the NFL level.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on the latest update regarding Young's contract situation.

“Panthers GM Dan Morgan said today that Carolina plans to pick up the fifth-year option on former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young,” reported Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

This move likely won't come as a surprise to most fans, as the Panthers clearly want to see another year of Young under center before deciding whether or not to offer him a big contract that would lock him down for years to come.

Young was the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft at one point in time but has not played up to that standard nearly often enough for most fans' liking, once being benched for Andy Dalton in the Panthers' quarterback room.

His lack of size and arm strength have been major talking points for the franchise over the last couple of years, but it remains to be seen how much stock the Carolina brass will put into the fact that he was able to get the team into the playoffs this year, albeit with a record of 8-9 thanks to the lowly NFC South.