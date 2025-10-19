The Carolina Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the New York Jets with less than 10 minutes to play in the game. However, the Panthers are now without their starting quarterback.

Bryce Young suffered an ankle injury and was forced to go into the locker room with trainers. He is now questionable to return, via Fox Sports. Backup Andy Dalton, otherwise know as the Red Rifle, has now entered the game.

This is a developing story with more information to come.

Bryce Young is questionable to return with an apparent ankle injury. Andy Dalton is in the game at QB.

Ultimately, the Panthers decided to rule Young out for the game, via team reporter Darin Gantt. Carolina will certainly have an eye on Young throughout the practice week. How the Panthers list Young on their injury report will ultimately determine whether or not he plays in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

In the mean time, Dalton will be tasked with leading the Panthers' offense. Since coming in for Young, he has completed three-of-four passes for 27 yards. While Carolina leads just 13-6, New York hasn't done much to challenge them. Still, Dalton will need to man a clean ship for the remainder of the matchup.

At this stage of his career, Dalton doesn't strike much fear in his opponents. But he is an experienced backup with over 170 games and 15 years of NFL experience. Head coach Dave Canales will look for him to limit the mistakes and continue to run the offense should Dalton need to start.

But if the Panthers hold off the Jets, they'll move to 4-3 on the year. They're hopeful to have Young in the backfield as they climb up the standings. Whether or not that comes in Week 8 will be up to his ankle.