The Carolina Panthers received a major boost ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets. After missing multiple practices due to a calf issue, running back Chuba Hubbard is officially off the injury report and will return to action on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the team had reason for concern when Hubbard was forced to sit out consecutive practices, prompting head coach Dave Canales to describe the situation as “day-to-day.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the calf strain had worsened following a game in which Hubbard played through discomfort. “The calf needs more treatment,” Canales said at the time. “We’re just taking it day by day with Chuba right now. We needed to get him a rest day today, not put him out there and try to get him on the other side of it.”

Fortunately for Carolina, that rest appears to have paid off. NFL insider Ari Meirov reported that Hubbard has been removed from the injury report and will play Sunday against the Jets.

The 25-year-old leads the team with 217 rushing yards on 53 carries and has added 13 receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. His return is critical for a Panthers offense that has struggled to find rhythm in recent weeks.

Adding to the positive injury news, wide receiver Jalen Coker is expected to make his season debut against New York. Coker, who had been sidelined since training camp with a quad injury, was activated after weeks of steady progress in practice.

The former undrafted standout became a fan favorite last season after finishing strong with 32 receptions and several highlight plays that showcased his physicality and ability to win contested catches.

“Coker was outstanding last year,” Meirov added. “A big add for Bryce Young.”

For quarterback Bryce Young, having both Hubbard and Coker available could provide a much-needed spark. The Panthers’ offense has leaned heavily on rookies Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan, but the return of two proven playmakers gives Young additional options in the passing and running game.

Canales praised his team’s resilience earlier this week, noting how the locker room has continued to stay focused despite injuries and inconsistency.

With both Hubbard and Coker cleared, the Panthers will enter Sunday’s game at nearly full strength for the first time in weeks.