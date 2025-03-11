The Carolina Panthers landed a defensive player from the Minnesota Vikings, coming off the best season of his NFL career.

The Panthers signed defensive end Patrick Jones II on a two-year contract, per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz. The deal is worth $20 million, indicating a team-friendly agreement between the two parties.

Jones II is entering his fifth season in the league. He spent his first four years with the Vikings, who selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

What's next for Panthers after Patrick Jones II signing

It was a solid signing by the Carolina Panthers, adding a notable pass rusher in Patrick Jones II.

Jones II made 57 appearances throughout his time with the Vikings, including five starts. He made 105 tackles, 25 quarterback hits, 12 sacks, and forced a fumble. 2024 was his best statistical season to date, recording 39 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, seven sacks, and the aforementioned forced fumble.

Even as a backup, he made a solid impact in a Vikings defense that exceeded expectations in the regular season. They ranked in the top five of scoring defenses, giving up just 19.5 points per game. They ranked second in total rushing yards allowed, 16th in total yards allowed, and 28th in total passing yards allowed.

His addition will help bolster the Panthers' defense, which had a difficult time containing opponents. They ranked last in scoring defense, conceding 31.4 points per game. They also finished 23th in total passing yards allowed and the bottom in total rushing yards allowed and total yards allowed.

After signing Jones II away from the Vikings, Carolina will continue to add pieces to their roster in the early days of the offseason.