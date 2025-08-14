As the days move quickly toward the NFL season, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan isn’t falling short on rave reviews. And fans are excited about his connection with Bryce Young. Also, McMillan put all cornerbacks on notice in a joint practice with the Texans, according to a post on X by Panthers Analyst.

If Tetairoa McMillan can do this to Derek Stingley, Jr., consistently. all CBs are on notice pic.twitter.com/XuG5joYZaC — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌🏽 (@PanthersAnalyst) August 14, 2025

Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan tough to guard

It will make things even tougher for NFL defenses if Young develops. That’s because McMillan already looks like that guy. And McMillan said Young is headed in the right direction after a 30-yard hookup in the preseason opener, according to NFL.com.

“I just saw a perfectly-placed ball,” McMillan said. “You know, I just got to go out there and make plays when the plays come to me, so, at the end of the day, my job is to catch the ball. If it touches my hands, I got to come down with it.

“I definitely feel like it's headed in the right direction. I even told him today coming off the sideline, I'm like, ‘Man, I like what you're doing out there. Just keep doing it — we're gonna connect, we're good.' I told him, ‘Don't worry — I’m gonna try and make your job easier.' ”

Also, Young sent confidence right back toward McMillan.

“I have a ton of trust and confidence in him,” Young said after the game. “He did a great job of pulling his line and giving me a spot to throw the ball. It was a great catch. It's a lot harder than I'm sure it looked, so he did a great job on that. I have all the confidence in the world in him.”

And head coach Dave Canales weighed in as well.

“That's what we're counting on. That's why he's here,” Canales said, via a team transcript. “Stretch the field, play big, and that was a sign of good things.”

The Panthers have a lot of work to do after the 2024 disaster season. But this year, they appear to be more capable offensively. And that should keep the fans excited at least through the early portion of the season.