The Carolina Panthers enter the 2025-26 NFL season looking to take a step forward. Head coach Dave Canales likes what he has seen from Bryce Young and others in the preseason. However, the Panthers are still making adjustments to the roster. Carolina added Hendon Hooker to its practice squad. Hooker appreciates the chance to play on the same team his idol, Cam Newton, did.

Hooker was a standout quarterback during his time at Tennessee. However, he struggled to find playing time in the NFL during his rookie season. He appeared in just three games for the Detroit Lions last season, attempting just nine passes while he was on the field. Now, he has a chance to play on the Panthers' practice team and fight for a spot behind Young on Canales' depth chart.

As he gets settled in to his new home, Hooker hasn't lost sight of how his football journey came full circle. According to The Athletic's Joe Person, Hooker grew up in North Carolina and looked up to Newton.

Hendon Hooker grew up in Greensboro as a big Panthers and Cam Newton fan. Also had a cool interaction with Steve Smith and other players as a kid. pic.twitter.com/GKidnC6gva — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 28, 2025

Article Continues Below

“Cam Newton is what I vividly remember, but I also remember Steve Smith, Jake Delhomme coming out to Greensboro and playing with a whole bunch of little kids,” Hooker said about the Panthers' past legends. “Being around Ricky Proehl growing up, going to his camps every single year, being around his sons was always a lasting image in my mind of the Panthers' logo.”

After spending his childhood as a fan of Carolina, Hooker has a chance to leave his mark on the team. He was compared to Newton and other duel threats in college. However, he will have to win the starting job from Young if he wants to follow in Newton's footsteps. Regardless of what happens, the Panthers have another intriguing young player to watch.

Hooker is a practice squad quarterback for now after the Lions let him go. However, that could change quickly if Canales wants to give him a chance on the 53-man roster.