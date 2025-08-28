The Carolina Panthers enter the 2025-26 NFL season looking to take a step forward. Head coach Dave Canales likes what he has seen from Bryce Young and others in the preseason. However, the Panthers are still making adjustments to the roster. Carolina added Hendon Hooker to its practice squad. Hooker appreciates the chance to play on the same team his idol, Cam Newton, did.

Hooker was a standout quarterback during his time at Tennessee. However, he struggled to find playing time in the NFL during his rookie season. He appeared in just three games for the Detroit Lions last season, attempting just nine passes while he was on the field. Now, he has a chance to play on the Panthers' practice team and fight for a spot behind Young on Canales' depth chart.

As he gets settled in to his new home, Hooker hasn't lost sight of how his football journey came full circle. According to The Athletic's Joe Person, Hooker grew up in North Carolina and looked up to Newton.

Article Continues Below

“Cam Newton is what I vividly remember, but I also remember Steve Smith, Jake Delhomme coming out to Greensboro and playing with a whole bunch of little kids,” Hooker said about the Panthers' past legends. “Being around Ricky Proehl growing up, going to his camps every single year, being around his sons was always a lasting image in my mind of the Panthers' logo.”

After spending his childhood as a fan of Carolina, Hooker has a chance to leave his mark on the team. He was compared to Newton and other duel threats in college. However, he will have to win the starting job from Young if he wants to follow in Newton's footsteps. Regardless of what happens, the Panthers have another intriguing young player to watch.

Hooker is a practice squad quarterback for now after the Lions let him go. However, that could change quickly if Canales wants to give him a chance on the 53-man roster.

More Carolina Panthers News
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with quarterback Bryce Young (9) after scoring a touchdown with 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Panthers’ Bryce Young draws honest admission from Adam Thielen after tradeJoey Mistretta ·
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium
Panthers’ Jalen Coker credits ‘invaluable’ Adam Thielen after Vikings tradeKendall Capps ·
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) chats with wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium.
Adam Thielen’s final message to Panthers receivers after Vikings tradeZachary Howell ·
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Adam Thielen trade grades for Vikings, PanthersMalik Brown ·
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) walks off after practice at training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
NFL rumors: How Adam Thielen feels about possible trade back to VikingsColin Loughran ·
Bryce Young, Panthers
3 Panthers bold predictions for 2025 NFL seasonDouglas Fritz ·