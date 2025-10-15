The Carolina Panthers are looking frisky headed towards the midpoint of the 2025 season. Carolina took care of Dallas in Week 6 and could get about .500 with a win in Week 7. Unfortunately, they'll have to make it work without one defensive player who will be out for a long time.

Panthers edge rusher Patrick Jones II will miss the rest of the season with a back injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Head coach Dave Canales broke the news to reporters on Wednesday, adding that Jones' back injury will require surgery.

Carolina signed Jones to a two-year, $20 million contract during free agency this spring. Now it is unclear when Jones will return, if at all, for the Panthers.

Jones only managed six total tackles with one sacks during four games this season. He played as a backup behind rookie Princely Umanmielen and veteran D.J. Wonnum.

Thankfully Carolina has depth at edge rusher, so they should be able to survive Jones' injury.

The Panthers will rely on rookie Nic Scourton and Thomas Incoom to provide depth for Umanmielen and Wonnum.

Rico Dowdle, Chuba Hubbard to share Panthers backfield moving forward?

Article Continues Below

Carolina's running game is now the identity of the team.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained that the Panthers will likely use both Rico Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard moving forward.

“While Dowdle has earned a prominent role, I'm told the Panthers are taking the approach that both players will get their touches regardless of who gets the first snap,” Fowler wrote. “Both fit the Panthers' tough-minded, grind-it-out mold.”

There should be plenty of carries for both players as the Panthers embrace their run-first mentality.

“The Panthers want to be a run-first team, and since it's a long season, they will need both players,” Fowler added. “But the rotations will inevitably change due to Dowdle's star turn. Dowdle said the previous setup was that Hubbard got the first two series and Dowdle would get the third. Expect Carolina to tweak that to accommodate the prowess of both players. Hubbard rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, so he will remain a focal point.”

Carolina will Keep Pounding with their dynamic running back duo throughout the rest of the season.

Next up for the Panthers is a Week 7 matchup against the Jets.