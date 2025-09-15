The Carolina Panthers are off to a bad start to their 2025 NFL campaign, and that has further intensified the heat of the spotlight on quarterback Bryce Young. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star signal-caller didn't do himself any favors on Sunday, when he turned the ball over multiple times against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

In Carolina's 27-22 loss to Kyler Murray and company, Young was strip-sacked by Arizona linebacker Josh Sweat during just the third play of the contest, as Cards linebacker Zaven Collins picked up the ball in the end zone to give the home team an early 7-0 lead.

As if that was not ugly enough for Young, he was intercepted in the following drive by Arizona linebacker Baron Browning, who got the pickoff after Young threw a pass while being under immense pressure in the pocket.

Despite Young's glaring issues in the first half, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said after the contest that he never considered sending the quarterback to the bench.

“Dave Canales says there was no thought of making a QB change after Bryce Young's early turnovers,” reported Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio1340 via X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

The decision to stick with Young nearly paid off for Canales and the Panthers. Young threw for three touchdowns in the second half, as he led a furious Carolina rally that ultimately fell short. The Panthers suffered a 27-22 loss to Arizona and are now 0-2 through two weeks in the season.

Young racked up a total of a career-high 328 passing yards and three touchdowns with an interception and three sacks for a loss of 25 yards, while completing 35 of his 55 throws in the Cardinals game.

It can be recalled that Young was benched for veteran Andy Dalton amid the 2024 NFL season but played decent enough when he returned as a starter, sparking some hope that the former No. 1 overall pick could finally turn things around and play like the quarterback the team envisioned him to become.

Young, who threw interceptions in a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, will look to be much better in Week 3 againt the Atlanta Falcons in the Panthers' first home game of the season.