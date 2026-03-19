The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2023. Still, they have not had the best spring training, as multiple players are dealing with injuries, such as Gavin Lux.

Now, the Rays got more injury news, as it is being reported that their starting shortstop will be on the IL to open the year, according to Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times.

Taylor Walls will be on the IL to open the season after feeling discomfort in his right oblique when taking swings in the batting cage on Tuesday. Imaging was done on Wednesday, displaying an issue.

“Disappointed for Walls, he worked hard throughout camp to be healthy,” manager Kevin Cash said. “But he’s going to miss some time.”

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There is a possibility that top prospect Carson Williams will be getting a call to the big leagues to open the season. He was recently optioned to the minors, but with the open spot, Williams could be the man getting the roster spot.

“There’s no guarantees with Carson,” bench coach Rodney Linares. “He’s here, and we’ll see how it plays out. Carson’s been awesome, man. We’ve talked about his growth. We’ve talked about how good he’s been in spring. He’s done everything that we’ve asked.”

Williams was scheduled to join other Rays prospects in Port St. Lucie to play on Thursday, but instead will be with the major-league team against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. The Rays open the regular season on March 26 on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals.