Four games into the 2025 NFL season, the rookie class has already sorted into tiers, and the Offensive Rookie of the Year race has taken early shape. At this point, voters prize two things above all else: consistent opportunity and production in high-leverage moments. That means red-zone looks, third-down conversions, and splash plays that swing games.

So let's take a look at the five rookies who have earned meaningful roles, produced impact plays, and built statistical resumes that can survive scrutiny over the long haul. Each name on this list examines why the player matters now, what could derail the bid, and what they must sustain to stay in the conversation.

Who takes the top spot? Let's count down the top five.

Honorable mention: Packers WR Mathew Golden, Giants RB Cam Skattebo, Browns RB Quinshon Judkins, Giants QB Jaxson Dart

5. Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan was drafted eighth overall and has shown flashes of elite potential early. Through four games, he has logged 18 receptions for 278 yards per PFF’s stat sheet. He is the only rookie wideout in PFF’s Top 15 rookie rankings at the quarter mark, landing at No. 14 overall.

One stat worth noting: McMillan has slightly more receiving yards than Tyler Warren does (by 15 yards), but has run 39 more routes to do so. That suggests Warren’s usage has been more efficient, though McMillan’s raw production is higher.

The only thing holding him back from ranking higher is his lack of red-zone production. He’s still searching for his first NFL touchdown, but his size and body control make it likely that one is coming soon. If Carolina’s offense starts finishing drives, McMillan could easily crack the top three.

4. Chargers RB Omarion Hampton

Hampton has 270 rushing yards and two rushing TDs through four games, averaging about 5.0 yards per carry, numbers that reflect a clear uptick in workload and explosiveness lately.

Hampton turned in a signature long run and a 100-plus yard game recently, and the Chargers have leaned on him as their primary back in the absence of other options after the injury to Najee Harris. His yards-per-carry show he’s producing efficiently with the volume he’s earned.

What he needs: Consistent high snap share. Hampton’s path to OROY is straightforward: sustain carries and convert short-yardage and red-zone chances. A prolonged hot streak in Justin Herbert’s offense converts quickly into headline stats.

3. Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty sits among the rookie rushing leaders in the NFL with 68 carries for 282 yards and multiple TDs, and he’s flashed true workhorse potential with a big Week 4 outing, producing a 100-plus yard game.

Jeanty has the classic OROY profile: volume, tackle-breaking ability, and touchdown production. He also contributes as a receiver, giving him third-down value that voters appreciate.

What he needs: Durability and role stability. If the Raiders continue to hand him 18-22 touches a game, Jeanty projects to climb into the top spot. If his snaps dip or he misses time, his candidacy cools fast.

2. Colts TE Tyler Warren

Warren’s breakout has been both about the numbers and the moments. With 19 catches for 263 yards through four games, he’s been a key red-zone and third-down target for Indianapolis.

Tight ends rarely finish OROY, but Warren’s efficiency and usage make him a unique contender. He’s lining up in multiple spots, drawing mismatches and producing chunk plays, those traits earn attention from coaches and voters alike.

What he needs: More scoring plays and sustained target volume, he's failed to score a TD so far. If Warren’s role remains stable and he starts converting goal-line chances, his clean, efficient stat line will collect votes across media and coaches.

1. Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka — early favorite

Egbuka leads this rookie class with 18 receptions for 282 yards and four touchdowns, and he picked up NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for September. His target share and scoring efficiency make him the clearest early frontrunner.

Egbuka has drawn consistent looks and turned them into touchdowns at a rate most rookies can’t match. He’s shown the route polish and contested catch savvy that translate to late-season trust from coordinators.

What he needs: Maintain role share. Egbuka’s ceiling depends on staying the primary option in key situations. If he keeps producing through the midseason stretch, he’ll be the candidate to beat when ballots are cast.

Four games is a small sample, but roles matter more than raw talent this early. Running backs who command consistent carries and receivers who draw high-leverage targets hold the clearest paths to the trophy.

Emeka Egbuka’s combination of targets, yards and red-zone production makes him the safest long-term bet, but a sustained hot streak from Jeanty, Hampton or Warren could flip the leaderboard quickly. Expect these rankings to evolve every few weeks as coaches settle rotations and opportunity changes.