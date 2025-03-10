The Carolina Panthers have a lot of work to do this offseason. Carolina made some progress during the 2024 season, but they need to add talent on both sides of the ball to keep getting better. The Panthers just added another player to their defensive secondary.

The Panthers are signing former Raiders safety Tre'Von Moehrig according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Moehrig gets a three-year deal worth $51 million that can go as high as $60 million with incentives.

Carolina is buying into Moehrig at the right time. He had the best season of his career in 2024, logging 104 total tackles with one sack and two interceptions. As a result, Moehrig entered free agency with significant interest from multiple teams.

The former second-round pick has finally come into his own over the past few seasons. He is only 25 years old and set to make a huge impact with the Panthers in 2025.

Moehrig projects as an entrenched starter at free safety for Carolina. He will join Jaycee Horn, who received a historic $100 million contract on Monday.

Moehrig is a nice consolation prize after the Panthers missed out on Milton Williams.

Milton Williams pulls 180, spurns Panthers for $104 million contract with Patriots

Milton Williams gave Panthers fans a reminder about one of the core truths of the NFL tampering period. Deals cannot be made final until Wednesday, which leaves time for players or teams to change their minds.

That's exactly what happened with the Panthers and Williams on Monday.

Multiple NFL insiders reported on Monday that Williams was signing with the Panthers. Naturally, this caused a ton of excitement within the fanbase.

Unfortunately, just an hour later, reporting came out that claimed that Williams was instead signing with the Patriots. Williams reportedly changed his mind at the last minute and decided to head to New England instead of Carolina.

The Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel gave Williams a four-year contract worth $104 million.

Williams was a solid player during his time with the Eagles. However, his free agency stock skyrocketed after he had an impressive performance in Super Bowl 59 against the Chiefs. Williams logged four total tackles and two sacks in the Super Bowl, putting himself on the map as a dominant interior defender.

Now the Panthers have to find a different player to fill the spot they intended for Milton Williams.